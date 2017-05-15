Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Fresh Off the Boat' on ABC

SERIES
NCIS Gibbs, McGee and Torres (Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama) venture into a rebel-held part of Paraguay to find a Navy SEAL who vanished while on a trip that wasn’t officially sanctioned. Pauley Perrette, David McCallum, Jennifer Esposito and Emily Wickersham also star in the season finale. 8 p.m. CBS
The Flash Wentworth Miller (who also stars in a new episode of “Prison Break”) returns as Captain Cold, the only one who can help Barry (Grant Gustin) save Iris (Candice Patton) from Savitar. Jesse L. Martin and Carlos Valdes also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Middle Frankie and Mike (Patricia Heaton, Neil Flynn) disagree on Axl’s (Clarlie McDermott) plan to spend his first summer after college traveling through Europe, while Sue (Eden Sher) worries when she doesn't hear back from the owner of an SUV she scraped, in the season finale of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Capt. Holt (Andre Braugher) takes it personally when his mother (guest star L. Scott Caldwell) becomes a robbery victim in the first of two new episodes of the police comedy. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Fox
Victorian Slum House The series moves into “The 1880s,” when London was still a magnet for the poor and unemployed, who found little work and miserable conditions. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
American Housewife Katie’s (Katy Mixon) scheme to get out of mandatory volunteer hours at the kids’ school by pretending to be pregnant gets out of hand when the other moms plan a baby shower for her. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Bull Eliza Dushku (“Tru Calling”) continues her guest role as an attorney whom Bull (Michael Weatherly) promised to help in return for defending Benny (Freddy Rodriguez). 9 p.m. CBS
Great News Carol and Katie (Andrea Martin, Briga Heelan) are both in positions where they can learn too much about their co-workers in the first of two new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC
iZombie When a preschool teacher’s murder exposes his secret life as a womanizer, Liv and Clive (Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin) question the victim’s girlfriend (guest star Shenae Grimes), who wasn’t happy about his philandering. 9 p.m. KTLA
Fresh Off the Boat In the conclusion of the comedy’s season finale, Louis and Jessica (Randall Park, Constance Wu) move closer to changes that would mean big differences for their entire family. Singer Michael Bolton guest stars as himself while Howard Hesseman and Ian Gomez reprise their guest roles. Forrest Wheeler, Hudson Yang and Ian Chen also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Prison Break Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) learns why Michael (Wentworth Miller) faked his own death, which gives her new reasons to worry about her family’s safety as Sucre (Amaury Nolasco) helps Michael and Lincoln (Dominic Purcell). Robert Knepper, Rockmond Dunbar, Mark Feuerstein and Augustus Prew also star. 9 p.m. Fox
American Epic In the premiere of this three-part documentary series, the Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers and the Memphis Jug Band all make their first records on a portable electronic recording system, creating the first R&B songs and modern country music. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Genius Mileva (Samantha Colley) struggles to raise a baby while giving her brilliant husband, Albert Einstein (Johnny Flynn), space to focus on refining some of his most important theories during what turns out to be a “miracle year” of work. Ralph Brown also stars in this new episode of the biographical drama. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Imaginary Mary Rachel Dratch – the voice of Mary in this series – makes a guest appearance in the season finale as a post-office employee who factors into Ben’s (Stephen Schneider) efforts to retrieve his engagement ring for Alice (Jenna Elfman), which he hid in a pair of shoes that his children have donated to charity. 9:30 p.m. ABC
NCIS: New Orleans With the mayor (guest star Steven Weber) being investigated for corruption, Pride (Scott Bakula) isn’t sure who else on the city’s payroll might be involved, so he seeks outside help in the drama’s third season finale. Derek Webster returns to his guest role. Lucas Black, Vanessa Ferlito, CCH Pounder and Rob Kerkovich also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire A warehouse blaze puts the fire and rescue squad at risk in the season finale. 10 p.m. NBC
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Ghost Rider (guest star Gabriel Luna) makes a surprising return in the season finale. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The new episode “American Patriot” documents the showdown between Nevada’s Bundy family and the U.S. government. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Americans A surprise assignment from the Centre divides Elizabeth and Philip (Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys), forcing them into a profound crisis 10 p.m. FX
SPECIALS
2017 NBA Draft Lottery The NBA Draft is not until June 22, but the process begins with deciding the draft order and which teams get early picks. 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Debate Night: Sen. Bernie Sanders and Gov. John Kasich A live town hall debate featuring also-rans from the the Democratic and Republican party presidential nomination race. Jake Tapper and Dana Bash moderate. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Robin Hayes, JetBlue; Rolling Stone magazine founder Jann Wenner. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jeffrey Tambor; Zac Brown Band performs; Minnie Driver; Judith Light; Richard Blais; Zac Brown Band. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Cast members from “Alien: Covenant”; “Dancing With the Stars.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Gospel singer BeBe Winans (“Born for This”); Alisan Porter (“The Voice”); comic book artist Rob Liefeld (“Deadpool”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The View Minnie Driver and Micah Fowler (“Speechless”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Marie Kondo (“The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up”) tackles the closet of Barbara Corcoran. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Guy Branum and Wanda Sykes (“Talk Show the Game Show”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Author Mayim Bialik; Cameron Mathison. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Life after death; Jaycee Dugard discusses being held captive. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Rapper Siya reveals her new smile; mother covered in tiny tumors; Rosie Mercado; saving baby teeth. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Capt. Sandy Yawn and crew from “Below Deck Mediterranean”; summer styles with EJ Johnson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil The fiancée of Aaron Hernandez. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show An interview with Katy Perry. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Nolan Gould (“Modern Family”); Loni Love settles a case between co-host Remy Ma and husband Papoose. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Gabourey Sidibe. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matthew Perry; Jon Glaser; Fall Out Boy performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gina Rodriguez; Ben Falcone; Jesus and Mary Chain performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Actor Justin Theroux; Snoop Dogg performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Rapper Ice Cube; singer Jason Derulo; Harry Styles performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jennifer Hudson; Horatio Sanz; David Mandel; Mark Guiliana performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
