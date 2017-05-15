Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Fresh Off the Boat' on ABC

SERIES

NCIS Gibbs, McGee and Torres (Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama) venture into a rebel-held part of Paraguay to find a Navy SEAL who vanished while on a trip that wasn’t officially sanctioned. Pauley Perrette, David McCallum, Jennifer Esposito and Emily Wickersham also star in the season finale. 8 p.m. CBS

The Flash Wentworth Miller (who also stars in a new episode of “Prison Break”) returns as Captain Cold, the only one who can help Barry (Grant Gustin) save Iris (Candice Patton) from Savitar. Jesse L. Martin and Carlos Valdes also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Middle Frankie and Mike (Patricia Heaton, Neil Flynn) disagree on Axl’s (Clarlie McDermott) plan to spend his first summer after college traveling through Europe, while Sue (Eden Sher) worries when she doesn't hear back from the owner of an SUV she scraped, in the season finale of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Capt. Holt (Andre Braugher) takes it personally when his mother (guest star L. Scott Caldwell) becomes a robbery victim in the first of two new episodes of the police comedy. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Fox

Victorian Slum House The series moves into “The 1880s,” when London was still a magnet for the poor and unemployed, who found little work and miserable conditions. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

American Housewife Katie’s (Katy Mixon) scheme to get out of mandatory volunteer hours at the kids’ school by pretending to be pregnant gets out of hand when the other moms plan a baby shower for her. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Bull Eliza Dushku (“Tru Calling”) continues her guest role as an attorney whom Bull (Michael Weatherly) promised to help in return for defending Benny (Freddy Rodriguez). 9 p.m. CBS

Great News Carol and Katie (Andrea Martin, Briga Heelan) are both in positions where they can learn too much about their co-workers in the first of two new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC

iZombie When a preschool teacher’s murder exposes his secret life as a womanizer, Liv and Clive (Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin) question the victim’s girlfriend (guest star Shenae Grimes), who wasn’t happy about his philandering. 9 p.m. KTLA

Fresh Off the Boat In the conclusion of the comedy’s season finale, Louis and Jessica (Randall Park, Constance Wu) move closer to changes that would mean big differences for their entire family. Singer Michael Bolton guest stars as himself while Howard Hesseman and Ian Gomez reprise their guest roles. Forrest Wheeler, Hudson Yang and Ian Chen also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Prison Break Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) learns why Michael (Wentworth Miller) faked his own death, which gives her new reasons to worry about her family’s safety as Sucre (Amaury Nolasco) helps Michael and Lincoln (Dominic Purcell). Robert Knepper, Rockmond Dunbar, Mark Feuerstein and Augustus Prew also star. 9 p.m. Fox

American Epic In the premiere of this three-part documentary series, the Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers and the Memphis Jug Band all make their first records on a portable electronic recording system, creating the first R&B songs and modern country music. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Genius Mileva (Samantha Colley) struggles to raise a baby while giving her brilliant husband, Albert Einstein (Johnny Flynn), space to focus on refining some of his most important theories during what turns out to be a “miracle year” of work. Ralph Brown also stars in this new episode of the biographical drama. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Imaginary Mary Rachel Dratch – the voice of Mary in this series – makes a guest appearance in the season finale as a post-office employee who factors into Ben’s (Stephen Schneider) efforts to retrieve his engagement ring for Alice (Jenna Elfman), which he hid in a pair of shoes that his children have donated to charity. 9:30 p.m. ABC

NCIS: New Orleans With the mayor (guest star Steven Weber) being investigated for corruption, Pride (Scott Bakula) isn’t sure who else on the city’s payroll might be involved, so he seeks outside help in the drama’s third season finale. Derek Webster returns to his guest role. Lucas Black, Vanessa Ferlito, CCH Pounder and Rob Kerkovich also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire A warehouse blaze puts the fire and rescue squad at risk in the season finale. 10 p.m. NBC

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Ghost Rider (guest star Gabriel Luna) makes a surprising return in the season finale. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The new episode “American Patriot” documents the showdown between Nevada’s Bundy family and the U.S. government. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

The Americans A surprise assignment from the Centre divides Elizabeth and Philip (Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys), forcing them into a profound crisis 10 p.m. FX

SPECIALS

2017 NBA Draft Lottery The NBA Draft is not until June 22, but the process begins with deciding the draft order and which teams get early picks. 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Debate Night: Sen. Bernie Sanders and Gov. John Kasich A live town hall debate featuring also-rans from the the Democratic and Republican party presidential nomination race. Jake Tapper and Dana Bash moderate. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN