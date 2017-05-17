Thursday's TV highlights: 'Scandal' on ABC and more

SERIES
Soundtracks: Songs that Defined History This new installment recalls the benefit concerts and musical tributes that followed in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN
Supernatural The drama ends its 12th season with back-to-back new episodes; Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles star. 8 and 9 p.m. KTLA
Grey’s Anatomy A dangerous patient has the hospital staff on edge in the medical drama’s season finale; with Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and Kevin McKidd. 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef Junior Martha Stewart and chef Wolfgang Puck will be on hand to help decide the winner in the culinary competition’s season finale. 8 p.m. Fox
The Amazing Race The reality competition offers a pair of new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist Red (James Spader) tries to protect his network of criminal contacts in the action drama’s two-part fourth-season finale. 9 and 10 p.m. NBC
Scandal The D.C.-set drama ends its sixth season with two back-to-back stories; with Kerry Washington, Bellamy Young and Tony Goldwyn. 9 p.m. ABC
60 Days In The eight participants from Season 3 reunite to reminisce about their undercover experiences as inmates at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail in this new episode. 9 p.m. A&E
Swamp People The reality series closes out another season with a pair of new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. History Channel
Mysteries at the Museum Host Don Wildman returns to the field to investigate stories behind museum artifacts in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Lip Sync Battle Rumer Willis (“Dancing With the Stars”) and “Empire’s” Bryshere “Yazz” Gray go head-to-head in this new episode. 10 p.m. Spike
MOVIES
Them! Another slate of classic creature-features kicks off with this 1954 B-movie about enormous ants wreaking havoc in L.A.; with James Whitmore, Edmund Gwenn and “Gunsmoke’s” James Arness. 5 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Adm. Michael Mullen. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Naomi Watts; battling addiction; Today Food; Joy Bauer; Kathie Lee and Hoda in Bermuda; Michael Douglas. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Dwayne Johnson; deals and steals with Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Quarterback Drew Brees; Dr. Kwane Stewart; Garth Brooks. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The View Author Byron Pitts. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Viewers go head-to-head, with advice for everything from DIY to weight loss, fashion and food. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Model Ashley Graham; chef Richard Blais. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Diane Lane; Sheila Nevins; Jessica Capshaw. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show The cast of “Growing Pains” remembers Alan Thicke; acid-reflux disease. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Strep throat takes a man’s hands and feet; reality star Courtney Stodden asks for help. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Comic Gary Owen; Jenni “JWoww” Farley (“Jersey Shore”); guests compete at preparing ribs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Model Ashley Graham; baby animals; Reid Scott (“Veep”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman wants her estranged husband to stop sending money to women he meets online. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Johnny Depp; Niall Horan performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Poses for each body type; guest co-host Remy Ma (“Love & Hip Hop: New York”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Students at Bethune-Cookman University’s graduation protest Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:32 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Kerry Washington. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Aaron Paul; comic Bert Kreischer; Colony House performs. 11 p.m. TBS
Tavis Smiley Dr. Keith Black; Michael Weatherly. (N) 11:05 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dwayne Johnson; Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”); Charlie Puth performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ricky Gervais; Corey Hawkins; the xx performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Johnny Depp; Science Bob; Linkin Park performs; Ann Wilson performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Benicio Del Toro; Diane Lane; Michael Fassbender. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jeffrey Tambor; Debra Messing; journalist Michael Barbaro. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham; Tennis System performs. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Hockey The Nashville Predators host the Anaheim Ducks for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. 5 p.m. NBCSP
