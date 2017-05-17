Thursday's TV highlights: 'Scandal' on ABC and more

SERIES

Soundtracks: Songs that Defined History This new installment recalls the benefit concerts and musical tributes that followed in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

Supernatural The drama ends its 12th season with back-to-back new episodes; Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles star. 8 and 9 p.m. KTLA

Grey’s Anatomy A dangerous patient has the hospital staff on edge in the medical drama’s season finale; with Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and Kevin McKidd. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef Junior Martha Stewart and chef Wolfgang Puck will be on hand to help decide the winner in the culinary competition’s season finale. 8 p.m. Fox

The Amazing Race The reality competition offers a pair of new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist Red (James Spader) tries to protect his network of criminal contacts in the action drama’s two-part fourth-season finale. 9 and 10 p.m. NBC

Scandal The D.C.-set drama ends its sixth season with two back-to-back stories; with Kerry Washington, Bellamy Young and Tony Goldwyn. 9 p.m. ABC

60 Days In The eight participants from Season 3 reunite to reminisce about their undercover experiences as inmates at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail in this new episode. 9 p.m. A&E

Swamp People The reality series closes out another season with a pair of new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. History Channel

Mysteries at the Museum Host Don Wildman returns to the field to investigate stories behind museum artifacts in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Lip Sync Battle Rumer Willis (“Dancing With the Stars”) and “Empire’s” Bryshere “Yazz” Gray go head-to-head in this new episode. 10 p.m. Spike

MOVIES

Them! Another slate of classic creature-features kicks off with this 1954 B-movie about enormous ants wreaking havoc in L.A.; with James Whitmore, Edmund Gwenn and “Gunsmoke’s” James Arness. 5 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Adm. Michael Mullen. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Naomi Watts; battling addiction; Today Food; Joy Bauer; Kathie Lee and Hoda in Bermuda; Michael Douglas. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Dwayne Johnson; deals and steals with Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Quarterback Drew Brees; Dr. Kwane Stewart; Garth Brooks. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Author Byron Pitts. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Viewers go head-to-head, with advice for everything from DIY to weight loss, fashion and food. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Model Ashley Graham; chef Richard Blais. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Diane Lane; Sheila Nevins; Jessica Capshaw. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show The cast of “Growing Pains” remembers Alan Thicke; acid-reflux disease. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Strep throat takes a man’s hands and feet; reality star Courtney Stodden asks for help. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Comic Gary Owen; Jenni “JWoww” Farley (“Jersey Shore”); guests compete at preparing ribs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Model Ashley Graham; baby animals; Reid Scott (“Veep”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman wants her estranged husband to stop sending money to women he meets online. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Johnny Depp; Niall Horan performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Poses for each body type; guest co-host Remy Ma (“Love & Hip Hop: New York”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Students at Bethune-Cookman University’s graduation protest Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:32 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Kerry Washington. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Aaron Paul; comic Bert Kreischer; Colony House performs. 11 p.m. TBS

Tavis Smiley Dr. Keith Black; Michael Weatherly. (N) 11:05 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dwayne Johnson; Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”); Charlie Puth performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ricky Gervais; Corey Hawkins; the xx performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Johnny Depp; Science Bob; Linkin Park performs; Ann Wilson performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Benicio Del Toro; Diane Lane; Michael Fassbender. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jeffrey Tambor; Debra Messing; journalist Michael Barbaro. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham; Tennis System performs. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Hockey The Nashville Predators host the Anaheim Ducks for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. 5 p.m. NBCSP