Friday's TV highlights: 'The New I Love Lucy Superstar Special' on CBS

Undercover Boss Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelson goes undercover in a food truck, in a soup kitchen and at a cooking school in the unscripted series’ eighth-season finale. 8 p.m. CBS

The Toy Box The reality series’ two-hour season finale concludes with one of the inventors getting a deal to have their idea actually manufactured and marketed. “Modern Family’s” Eric Stonestreet is the host. 8 p.m. ABC

Ginormous Food Host Josh Denny samples super-sized fare in Jacksonville, Fla., in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network

12 Monkeys The time-travel series airs the entirety of its new third season in a three-night event, starting with four back-to-back episodes tonight; with Aaron Stanford and Amanda Schull. 8, 8:45, 9:30 and 10:15 p.m. Syfy

American Masters A new series of episodes spotlighting famous foodies begins with a profile of celebrity chef, TV host and cookbook author James Beard. 9 p.m. KOCE

20/20 A new installment of the news magazine looks at the growing problem of addiction to digital devices. 10 p.m. ABC

Animals The adult-themed animated comedy ends its second season. 11:30 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

Geo Bee 2017 CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca hosts the final round of the 29th annual National Geographic Bee, taped earlier this week at the magazine’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. 8 p.m. National Geographic Channel

The New I Love Lucy Superstar Special Van Johnson and Harpo Marx guest star as themselves in two newly colorized episodes of the beloved 1950s Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz sitcom. 9 p.m. CBS

Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally — Summer of 69: No Apostrophe The couple known for their work in sitcoms like “Parks and Rec” and “Will & Grace” put their personal relationship center stage in this off-color comedy-variety special. 10 p.m. Epix

MOVIES

Maid in Manhattan Jennifer Lopez plays a hotel maid romanced by a Senate candidate (Ralph Fiennes) in this engaging 2002 comedy. 8 p.m. Fox

Carousel Gordon MacRae and Shirley Jones star in the 1956 film version of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical about a carnival barker who falls for a small-town gal. 8 p.m. KCET

Deepwater Horizon Director Peter Berg’s 2016 disaster flick chronicles the horrifying April 2010 explosion aboard an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico; Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, John Malkovich, Gina Rodriguez and Kate Hudson star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Gina Rodriguez. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Mary J. Blige performs; Michael Douglas; Kathie Lee and Hoda in Bermuda. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tim Cook; David Hasselhoff; Green Day performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace, Fox News; Matt Atchity, Rotten Tomatoes; Jerikka Hinton; Jussie Smollett (“Alien: Covenant”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Mark Cuban; author Jeffrey Tambor. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Billy Crudup (“Alien: Covenant”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Talk Nicole Scherzinger and Colt Prattes; Alexa PenaVega. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Pill-free solutions to back pain. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A heroic act caught on tape; Cheryl Burke (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Giovanna, Matt and Chance from Discovery’s “Naked and Afraid XL.” (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Chefs Mario Batali (“The Chew”), Curtis Stone, Tregaye Fraser, and Jill Goodacre. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Julia Roberts and writer Richard Curtis (“The Red Nose Day Special”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Pastor John Gray and Aventer Gray (“The Book of John”); Remy Ma. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week White House scandals; President Trump pushes back against investigations: Julie Hirschfeld, the New York Times; Alexis Simendinger, Real Clear Politics; Michael Scherer, Time Magazine; Manu Raju, CNN.(N) 8 p.m. KOCE

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 10 p.m. KVCR

Real Time With Bill Maher Political analyst Boris Epshteyn; astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson; David Frum; Cornel West. (N) 10 p.m. and Midnight HBO

Tavis Smiley Environmental activist Winona LaDuke; Faith Evans. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Katy Perry; Josh Charles; Al Madrigal. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jennifer Garner; Demetri Martin; Paula Poundstone. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

