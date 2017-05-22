Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Great News' on NBC

SERIES

Great News The comedy’s first season ends with two new episodes. First, Carol’s (Andrea Martin) internship is on the line as she faces an exam, then Chuck (John Michael Higgins) falls for Greg’s (Adam Campbell) rich grandmother (guest star Christina Pickles). 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC

The Flash The battle between Barry (Grant Gustin) and Savitar intensifies as the adventure’s third season concludes. 8 p.m. KTLA

Downward Dog To let Jason (Lucas Neff) walk the dog without having to go into her home, Nan (Allison Tolman) installs an automatic dog door, which Martin believes he’s controlling with his mind. 8 p.m. ABC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Ryan Phillippe guest stars as Gina’s (Chelsea Peretti) new boyfriend, who meets with Boyle’s (Joe Lo Truglio) disapproval in the opener of the tonight’s two-episode season finale. Andy Samberg and Stephanie Beatriz also star. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Fox

Victorian Slum House The new episode “The 1890s” takes the modern-day participants to the end of the 19th century, approximating the era when mass manufacturing and social reform offered hope of relief from deplorable conditions. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Dancing With the Stars The extended 2 1/2-hour season finale features performances from Hailee Steinfeld, OneRepublic and others, before the winner is announced. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Bull Eliza Dushku continues her guest role as the criminal defense attorney working with Bull (Michael Weatherly) and his team in Miami for a case in which drug traffickers may put the lives of their clients and jurors in danger. Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Jaime Lee Kirchner and Christopher Jackson also star. 9 p.m. CBS

The Voice Carson Daly announces the winner in the season finale. 9 p.m. NBC

iZombie Liv and her zombie boyfriend (Rose McIver and Tongayi Chirisa) both take on the personality of a deceased daredevil, while Blaine (David Anders) reverts to his old ways in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA

Prison Break A threat facing Sara and her son (Sarah Wayne Callies, Christian Michael Cooper) prompts Michael and Lincoln (Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell) to get help from C-Note and Sheba (Rockmond Dunbar, Inbar Lavi) to stop Poseidon. Robert Knepper also stars. 9 p.m. Fox

American Epic This new episode features rare recordings from Charley Patton and Elder Burch and other early Delta blues, gospel music and protest songs in the rural South. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Genius Einstein (Johnny Flynn) sees his teaching duties expand, opening doors to the academic life he always envisioned, as he develops his theory of general relativity. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Frontline The new episode “Bannon’s War” profiles President Trump’s advisor Stephen K. Bannon. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

The Americans Philip and Elizabeth (Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell) struggle with a momentous decision in this new episode of the espionage drama. 10 p.m. FX

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Marty Baron, the Washington Post. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today “Love Boat” cast reunion; Kelly Rohrbach and Ilfenesh Hadera; “Rossen Reports”; Trisha Yearwood; Tim Tebow; Roger Mooking. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright and Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”); Billy Bush. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A.

Jamie Foxx; Sugar Ray Leonard; Andy Cohen (“Love Connection”); Tyra Banks (“America’s Got Talent”); Troian Bellisario (“Pretty Little Liars”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Debra Messing. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray What to do with the last bites of food at home; Creamsicle cocktails; chocolate chip cookies. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Priyanka Chopra (“Baywatch”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Raquel Welch; Cameron Mathison. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Antibiotics sold over the counter at local delis around the country; Natalee Holloway’s mother. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Urine in swimming pools; how to be a “fab mom”; fridge mistakes spoiling food fast. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Ashley Graham (“A New Model”); a curvy panel; a woman creates a runway boot camp. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban (“Shark Tank”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil Danielle reveals to her parents and Dr. Phil a secret about her relationship with her boyfriend. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS