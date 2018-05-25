Friday's TV highlights: 'Champions' on NBC

SERIES
Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition YouTube sensation and former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant Bethany Mota goes under cover to identify up-and-coming YouTube talent in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Champions Mindy Kaling reprises the role of Priya in the opener of the two-episode season finale of this family comedy. J.J. Totah, Anders Holm, Andy Favreau and Fortune Feimster also star. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC
My Last Days Diagnosed with multiple autoimmune diseases, choreographer Marinda Davis creates and performs in a contemporary dance show called "UNbreakable." Also, street photographer Anthony Carbajal raises money for ALS research. Justin Baldoni ("Jane the Virgin") hosts. 8 p.m. KTLA
Quantico A foreign diplomat's assassination puts Alex and McQuigg (Priyanka Chopra, Alan Powell) on protection detail for a prince, as the series moves to Fridays to finish its run. Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy, Russell Tovey, Marlee Matlin and Blair Underwood also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Phenoms Several young soccer players vying to represent their respective countries in the 2018 FIFA World Cup are the profiled in this new, five-part documentary series premiering with two episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. Fox
Life Sentence Though they thought they could handle problems on their own, Stella and Wes (Lucy Hale, Elliot Knight) conclude that they need counseling in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
Great Performances In this new episode, archival footage, stills and interviews document the creation of the Metropolitan Opera House, part of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. The artists, architects and politicians who shaped New York's cultural life in the 1950s and 1960s are profiled. 9 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
CNN Special Report "A Double Life: The Spy Inside al Qaeda" tells the story of how Aimen Dean, a bookish kid from Saudi Arabia, met Osama bin Laden and became an al Qaeda operative, and eventually switched sides, becoming a double agent working for the West from inside the terrorist organization. 7 p.m. CNN
MOVIES
Why Him? An overprotective father (Bryan Cranston) panics after learning that his daughter's (Zoey Deutch) wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend (James Franco) plans to ask her to marry him in this 2016 comedy. Megan Mullally, Cedric the Entertainer, Keegan-Michael Key and Andrew Rannells also star. 8:05 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Dr. Mehmet Oz; Darius Rucker performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Sting and Shaggy perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Candidate for Gov. John Cox (R-Calif.); director David Worthen Brooks and soccer player Mario Melchiot ("Phenoms"); Chris Wallace; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Rachael Ray and chef Adam Perry Lang; Dave Itzkoff, the New York Times; All the Colours performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Luke Combs performs; Laura Frizzo. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Alec Baldwin ("Match Game"); Meaghan Murphy, Good Housekeeping. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Talk Taye Diggs; chef Susan Feniger. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil A woman learned her husband may be a serial killer when a victim's 911 call lead to his arrest. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ewan McGregor ("Christopher Robin"); BTS performs; California mudslide survivors. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Vivica A. Fox ("Every Day I'm Hustling"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week North Korea; the Russia investigation: Andrea Mitchell, NBC News; Adam Goldman, the New York Times; Karoun Demirjian, the Washington Post; Anita Kumar, McClatchy Newspapers. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Julianna Margulies; Giancarlo Stanton; magician Dan White. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
