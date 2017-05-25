Friday's TV highlights: 'American Masters' on KOCE

SERIES

Girl Starter The aspiring entrepreneurs learn about the importance of branding in this new episode. 7 p.m. TLC

First Dates This romantic unscripted series, set at a Chicago restaurant and narrated by Drew Barrymore, ends its first season. 8 p.m. NBC

Ginormous Food Host Josh Denny samples super-sized eats in Las Vegas in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network

American Masters The biographical series’ “Chefs Flight” continues with the new episode “Jacques Pépin: The Art of Craft,” profiling the French chef who cooked for heads of state, then became a multimedia star. Interviewees include Anthony Bourdain and Rachael Ray. Stanley Tucci narrates. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri tries a burger in Palm Springs, Fla., and some barbecue in Temecula in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Greatest Ever Host Amanda Seales helps viewers kick off the season of fun in the sun in the new episode “Greatest Summer Ever.” 11:30 p.m. TruTV

MOVIES

The Wings of Eagles Turner Classic Movies’ annual weekend-long Memorial Day marathon kicks off with director John Ford’s 1957 biographical drama starring John Wayne as Navy aviation pioneer Frank “Spig” Wead. Maureen O’Hara and Ward Bond also star. 5 p.m. TCM

The Band Wagon Fred Astaire and Cyd Charisse head the cast of this 1953 backstage musical directed by Vincente Minnelli. 8 p.m. KCET

The Thief of Bagdad The dashing Douglas Fairbanks plays the title role in this silent 1924 adventure tale. 10 p.m. KCET

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Miley Cyrus performs; Alexandra Daddario; Dave Salmoni. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Florida Georgia Line and Nelly perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo; Matt Atchity, Rotten Tomatoes; Lucy Davis (“Wonder Woman”); Derek Fisher. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Navi (“Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk David Hasselhoff; Ilfenesh Hadera. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Harry Jeremy Renner, Patricia Heaton, Peter Krause, John Lithgow, Jeff Probst, Taye Diggs, Ali Wentworth. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A fireman accused of assaulting his girlfriend. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show NFL star and magician Jon Dorenbos presents Ellen’s funniest moments from Season 14. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Christina Milian; audience members play a game. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week The potential impact of President Trump’s proposed budget; Democratic leadership reaction; prospects for the healthcare reform bill in the Senate: Ylan Mui, CNBC; Ed O’Keefe, the Washington Post. Trump’s first foreign trip; foreign policy; investigations into possible Russian election meddling: Peter Baker, the New York Times. Trump’s foreign trip; Trump’s response to terror attacks in Britain; intelligence sharing with American allies: Vivian Salama, AP.(N) 8 p.m. KOCE

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Neera Tanden. (N) 10 p.m. KVCR

Tavis Smiley William Shatner. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jordan Peele; Claire Foy; Iggy Azalea performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gordon Ramsay; David Sedaris; Pixies perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

