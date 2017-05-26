Saturday's TV Highlights and weekend talk shows: 'All for Love' on Hallmark Channel

SERIES

Doctor Who The Time Lord (Peter Capaldi) leaps into action when a mysterious pyramid suddenly appears, portending the end of the world, on a new episode of the venerable British sci-fi drama. 9 p.m. BBC America

We Bought the Farm This unscripted series about a Boston family that moved out to the country is back for another season. 11 p.m. HGTV

The Graham Norton Show Nicole Kidman and her husband, country music star Keith Urban, are among Norton’s guests. Sheryl Crow performs. 11:05 p.m. BBC America

SPECIALS

Salute to Service As this new special pays tribute to the men and women of the U.S. armed forces, it visits a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier at sea. 7 p.m. KTLA

MOVIES

No Time for Sergeants Turner Classic Movies’ annual weekend-long Memorial Day marathon continues and includes this hit 1958 comedy starring Andy Griffith and Don Knotts. 5 p.m. TCM

Fast & Furious 6 Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson and Michelle Rodriguez head the cast of this 2013 entry in the auto-centric action franchise. 8 p.m. NBC

Storks A stork and his human friend try to deliver a baby to its parents in this computer-animated 2016 comedy featuring the voices of Andy Samberg, Kelsey Grammer and Jennifer Aniston. 8 p.m. HBO

Give Me My Baby A married couple is targeted by a fertility doctor with a dark agenda in this 2016 thriller; with Kelly Sullivan and Sofia Milos. 8 p.m. Lifetime

All for Love “Less Than Perfect’s” Sara Rue plays a romance novelist who finds herself falling for a former Navy SEAL (Steve Bacic) in this new made-for-cable movie. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

WEEKEND TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper National security: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Foreign policy; national security: Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). The “One Chicago” campaign: Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D-Chicago). Panel: Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.); former Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D-Mich.); Kevin Madden; Nina Turner. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Kevin Hart. Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters. Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.). (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS President Trump’s international trip; NATO, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Vatican City: Ian Bremmer; Richard Haass; Matthew Kroenig; Anne-Marie Slaughter. Africa in times of peace and war: Author Jeffrey Gettleman (“Love, Africa: A Memoir of Romance, War, and Survival”). America’s science gap; how to interest kids in science: theoretical physicist author Brian Greene (“The Elegant Universe: Superstrings, Hidden Dimensions, and the Quest for the Ultimate Theory”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation The Memorial Day edition: Secretary of Defense James Mattis. Filmmaker Ken Burns (“The Vietnam War”). Former Acting Director of the CIA Michael Morell. Benjamin Wittes, Lawfare. Panel: Margaret Brennan: Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; Susan Page, USA Today. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Removal of Confederate statues in his city: Mayor Mitch Landrieu (D-New Orleans). Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly. Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.). Panel: Joy Reid, Kimberley Strassel, Charlie Sykes and Amy Walter. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. MSNBC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). Cmdr. Ryan Bernacchi, commanding officer of the Air Force’s Blue Angels. Panel: Michael Needham; Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal; Gillian Turner; Charles Lane. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources Journalists under assault; President Trump skips reporters’ questions on international trip; coverage of Manchester bombing; Fox News’ alternative coverage; international coverage of Trump’s trip: Michael Oreskes, NPR; April Ryan; Tara Palmeri; Erik Wemple, the Washington Post; Indira Lakshmanan, the Boston Globe; Jane Hall, former Fox News contributor; Kim Ghattas, BBC. (N) 8 a.m. CNN