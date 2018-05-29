Advertisement

Tuesday's TV highlights: 'World of Dance' and more

By
May 28, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Tuesday's TV highlights: 'World of Dance' and more
Jennifer Lopez is back in a new season of "World of Dance" on NBC. (Andrew Eccles / NBC)
SERIES

100 Code "Lost's" Dominic Monaghan plays an NYPD detective detailed to Stockholm to help stop a serial killer in this imported crime drama. The late Michael Nyqvist ("The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo") also stars. 7 and 10 p.m. WGN America

America's Got Talent Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are at the judges' table and Tyra Banks returns as host for a 13th season of the talent competition. 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Beat Shazam This digital-age version of "Name That Tune" hosted by Jamie Foxx is back for a second season. 8 p.m. Fox

American Experience The two-hour episode "The Chinese Exclusion Act" looks back at the 1882 legislation that made it illegal for Chinese workers to come to the U.S. and for Chinese nationals already there to become citizens. 8 p.m. KOCE

Love Connection This rebooted dating show hosted by Andy Cohen returns with new episodes. 9 p.m. Fox

Animal Kingdom Scott Speedman and Ellen Barkin return and Denis Leary joins the cast as this crime drama returns for Season 3. 9 p.m. TNT

The Zimmern List Host Andrew Zimmern visits the Twin Cities of Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn., in a new episode of his foodie travelogue. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

World of Dance This talent competition returns for a second season with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo and host/mentor Jenna Dewan. 10 p.m. NBC

Tosh.0 The web-centric series hosted by comic Daniel Tosh ends another season. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Hunting ISIS This new six-episode docu-series from filmmaker Sebastiano Tomada follows American volunteers who joined local militias in Iraq and Syria to fight against the notorious terrorist organization. 10 p.m. History Channel

Queen Sugar The Bordelons continue their fight to save the family farm as this critically acclaimed drama from Ava Duvernay opens Season 3 with a two-night event. With Rutina Wesley, Kofi Siriboe, Ethan Hutchison and Dawn-Lyen Gardner. 10 p.m. OWN; also Wed.

SPECIALS

Mary Kay Letourneau: Autobiography In this new two-hour special, the former Seattle grade-school teacher talks candidly about the scandalous relationship with an underage student that landed her in prison. 8 p.m. A&E

Monsters of the Abyss This new "Monster Week" special looks into accounts of such mysterious aquatic creatures as the legendary Loch Ness Monster. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Jamie Parker and Noma Dumezweni ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Rossen Reports; biggest beauty dilemmas; Today Food. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America Becca Kufrin ("The Bachelorette"); Common; Jessie J performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Ralph Macchio; Corinne Foxx ("Beat Shazam"); mommy blogger Nasiba Adilova. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Etty Ausch ("One of Us"); driving a monster truck; outdoor family fun. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Jim Parsons; Becca Kufrin ("The Bachelorette"); a contest winner performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Andy Cohen; View Your Deal. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Former Vogue editor-at-large André Leon Talley; summer beauty must-haves. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Alan Cumming; Kandi Burruss ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta"). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Doctors Severe scoliosis puts a woman's wedding plans on hold; brain benefits of beet juice; retail therapy. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Tyler Perry. 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Jon Rudnitsky ("Home Again"); Gladys Knight performs. 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A man refuses to support himself or his baby. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jon Hamm; Brandi Carlile performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Fans' questions; contestants play a guessing game for cash; drugstore makeup. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Heather Graham; Sofi Tukker performs. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez; Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Solo: A Star Wars Story"); Car Seat Headrest performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Amy Schumer; former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright; chef Giada De Laurentiis. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Keri Russell; Pamela Adlon; Maddie Poppe performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Eric Bana; Padma Lakshmi; Anders Holm. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Comic Michelle Wolf; Zach Woods ("Silicon Valley"); Jessie Ware performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Zach Braff; the Oh Hellos perform; Harris Dickinson ("Trust"). 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels take on the Detroit Tigers and the Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies. 4 p.m. FSN; 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

  • Most Popular
See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour >>

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of May 27 - June 2, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement