Tuesday's TV highlights: 'World of Dance' and more

SERIES
100 Code "Lost's" Dominic Monaghan plays an NYPD detective detailed to Stockholm to help stop a serial killer in this imported crime drama. The late Michael Nyqvist ("The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo") also stars. 7 and 10 p.m. WGN America
America's Got Talent Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are at the judges' table and Tyra Banks returns as host for a 13th season of the talent competition. 8 p.m. NBC
Beat Shazam This digital-age version of "Name That Tune" hosted by Jamie Foxx is back for a second season. 8 p.m. Fox
American Experience The two-hour episode "The Chinese Exclusion Act" looks back at the 1882 legislation that made it illegal for Chinese workers to come to the U.S. and for Chinese nationals already there to become citizens. 8 p.m. KOCE
Love Connection This rebooted dating show hosted by Andy Cohen returns with new episodes. 9 p.m. Fox
Animal Kingdom Scott Speedman and Ellen Barkin return and Denis Leary joins the cast as this crime drama returns for Season 3. 9 p.m. TNT
The Zimmern List Host Andrew Zimmern visits the Twin Cities of Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn., in a new episode of his foodie travelogue. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
World of Dance This talent competition returns for a second season with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo and host/mentor Jenna Dewan. 10 p.m. NBC
Tosh.0 The web-centric series hosted by comic Daniel Tosh ends another season. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Hunting ISIS This new six-episode docu-series from filmmaker Sebastiano Tomada follows American volunteers who joined local militias in Iraq and Syria to fight against the notorious terrorist organization. 10 p.m. History Channel
Queen Sugar The Bordelons continue their fight to save the family farm as this critically acclaimed drama from Ava Duvernay opens Season 3 with a two-night event. With Rutina Wesley, Kofi Siriboe, Ethan Hutchison and Dawn-Lyen Gardner. 10 p.m. OWN; also Wed.
SPECIALS
Mary Kay Letourneau: Autobiography In this new two-hour special, the former Seattle grade-school teacher talks candidly about the scandalous relationship with an underage student that landed her in prison. 8 p.m. A&E
Monsters of the Abyss This new "Monster Week" special looks into accounts of such mysterious aquatic creatures as the legendary Loch Ness Monster. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Jamie Parker and Noma Dumezweni ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Rossen Reports; biggest beauty dilemmas; Today Food. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Becca Kufrin ("The Bachelorette"); Common; Jessie J performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Ralph Macchio; Corinne Foxx ("Beat Shazam"); mommy blogger Nasiba Adilova. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Etty Ausch ("One of Us"); driving a monster truck; outdoor family fun. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Jim Parsons; Becca Kufrin ("The Bachelorette"); a contest winner performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Andy Cohen; View Your Deal. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Former Vogue editor-at-large André Leon Talley; summer beauty must-haves. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Alan Cumming; Kandi Burruss ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta"). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Doctors Severe scoliosis puts a woman's wedding plans on hold; brain benefits of beet juice; retail therapy. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Tyler Perry. 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Jon Rudnitsky ("Home Again"); Gladys Knight performs. 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A man refuses to support himself or his baby. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jon Hamm; Brandi Carlile performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Fans' questions; contestants play a guessing game for cash; drugstore makeup. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Heather Graham; Sofi Tukker performs. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez; Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Solo: A Star Wars Story"); Car Seat Headrest performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Amy Schumer; former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright; chef Giada De Laurentiis. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Keri Russell; Pamela Adlon; Maddie Poppe performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Eric Bana; Padma Lakshmi; Anders Holm. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Comic Michelle Wolf; Zach Woods ("Silicon Valley"); Jessie Ware performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Zach Braff; the Oh Hellos perform; Harris Dickinson ("Trust"). 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels take on the Detroit Tigers and the Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies. 4 p.m. FSN; 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
