Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children' on HBO

SERIES

20/20: In an Instant This documentary series about real people caught in life-or-death situations returns with the tale of a young couple and their newborn son who were trapped by a blizzard in the Nevada wilderness for eight days. 9 p.m. ABC

Doctor Who The Time Lord (Peter Capaldi) is called to save the day when the entire world is in the throes of a shared mass delusion in the new episode of the venerable science-fiction drama. 9 p.m. BBC America

Class This “Doctor Who” spinoff ends its freshman season. 10 p.m. BBC America

The Graham Norton Show Salma Hayek is among Norton’s guests in this new installment. 11:05 p.m. BBC America

MOVIES

True Grit Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon and Hailee Steinfeld take on the roles played by Oscar-winner John Wayne, Glen Campbell and Kim Darby in the Coen brothers’ 2010 remake of the classic 1969 western. 8 p.m. KDOC

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children “Penny Dreadful’s” Eva Green plays the headmistress of a secret refuge for young people with supernatural gifts in Tim Burton’s effects-laden 2016 fantasy tale. Asa Butterfield, Allison Janney, Rupert Everett, Judi Dench and Samuel L. Jackson also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Daughter for Sale “Haven’s” Emily Rose plays a judge trying to rescue her runaway teen from sex traffickers in this new thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Destination Wedding A maid of honor (Alexa PenaVega, “Spy Kids”) reconnects with her ex-boyfriend, who’s also the best man, in this romantic TV movie. Jeremy Guilbaut also stars. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

SATURDAY

Today Jeff Rossen Reports; Sunny Anderson. (N) 6 a.m. KNBC

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Global warming; the Paris Agreement: former Vice President Al Gore. National security; foreign policy; global warming: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. National security; former FBI Director James Comey hearings; Russia: Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). Panel: Former Gov.Jennifer Granholm (D-Mich.); Nina Turner; Ken Cuccinelli; Bill Kristol, the Weekly Standard. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning A status report on AIDs: author Larry Kramer; Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Roger Waters; Dick Van Dyke, Carl Reiner and Norman Lear. Broadway’s “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” starring Laurie Metcalf. Artist Kerry James Marshall. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS America’s role in the world following withdrawal from Paris Agreement: Rana Foroohar, Financial Times; Richard Haass, Council on Foreign Relations; former Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz. British elections: Former chancellor of the exchequer, George Osborne. Upgrading humans: author Yuval Noah Harari (“Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Panel: Carol Lee, Wall Street Journal; Jamelle Bouie; Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review; Adam Entous, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt. Former Secretary of State John F. Kerry. Former Vice President Al Gore. Megyn Kelly. Panel: Stephanie Cutter; Michael Gerson, the Washington Post; Hugh Hewitt; Heather McGhee, Demos. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement: EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. Global warming: Al Gore. Panel: Brit Hume; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Jason Riley; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources Trump's press strategy; Sean Spicer's role: Kaitlan Collins, Daily Caller; Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine; John Gizzi, Newsmax. Comey hearings on TV: Carl Bernstein. Hillary Clinton and the 2016 election: Josh Schwerin. Reporter exposes Putin's media operations: Andrew Feinberg. Kathy Griffin fired by CNN; Scott Pelley replaced by CBS; public editor Liz Spayd removed by the New York Times: David Zurawik, media critic, the Baltimore Sun. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Coverage of the Trump administration; Kathy Griffin’s controversial photo shoot; Scott Pelley no longer anchor of CBS Evening News; the New York Times removes of the public editor position: Katie Pavlich; Mara Liasson; Erin McPike, Independent Journal Review; Carley Shimkus; former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; Gillian Turner; Terrence Smith. (N) 8 a.m. FNC, midnight FNC

60 Minutes A look into the mysterious attacks on the lives of Russian opposition activists. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly Russian President Vladimir Putin. (N) 7 p.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Hockey The Nashville Predators host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. 5 p.m. NBCSP

