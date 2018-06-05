Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Humans' on AMC and more

SERIES
Beat Shazam Lakers legend Kareem-Abdul Jabbar puts in an appearance on this musical quiz show hosted by Jamie Foxx. 8 p.m. Fox
The Fosters The blended-family drama’s three-night series finale event continues; with Teri Polo and Sheri Saum. 8 p.m. Freeform
The 100 Kane’s (Henry Ian Cusick) actions have an unexpected effect on Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) on a new episode of the science-fiction drama. 9 p.m. KTLA
Chopped Martha Stewart serves as a guest judge alongside Chris Santos and Geoffrey Zakarian on a new episode of the culinary competition. Ted Allen hosts. 9 p.m. Food Network
Face Off Twelve former contestants return for a new season of the special-effects makeup competition. 9 p.m. Syfy
The Zimmern List Host Andrew Zimmern checks out the food scene in Portland, Ore., in this new episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
World of Dance Several contenders from Season 1 get a second chance to impress judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo in this new episode of the talent competition. With host-mentor Jenna Dewan. 10 p.m. NBC
Cults and Extreme Belief A quasi-religious organization called the Children of God is examined in this new installment. Elizabeth Vargas hosts. 10 p.m. A&E
Humans Things are looking grim for the Synth population one year after the dawn of android consciousness as this science-fiction drama launches an eight-episode third season. With Gemma Chan, Ivanno Jeremiah and Emily Berrington. 10 p.m. AMC
Sell It Like Serhant Ryan deals with problems on several fronts as this real estate-themed reality series wraps its freshman season. 10 p.m. Bravo
Younger This comedy-drama starring Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff and Debi Mazar returns for a fifth season. 10 p.m. TV Land
The Last O.G. The Tracy Morgan sitcom ends its freshman season. 10:30 p.m. TBS
Teachers This ensemble comedy returns with a Season 3 premiere that finds these Midwestern grade-school educators returning from summer break. With Kathryn Thomas, Kate Lambert, Caitlin Barlow, Katy Colloton, Cate Freedman and Katie O’Brien. 10:35 p.m. TV Land
MOVIES
42nd Street Turner Classic Movies’ salute to vintage musicals continues and includes this Depression-era 1933 fable choreographed by Busby Berkeley and starring Ruby Keeler as a Broadway understudy who gets an unexpected shot at stardom. 7 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Oprah Winfrey; Newt Gingrich. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Sarah Paulson and Cate Blanchett; Kate Andersen Brower; Chris Matthews. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Gretchen Carlson; Alicia Silverstone; Toni Collette. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Liz Garbus and Justin Wilkes; Lisa Henson; Jordana Brewster (“Lethal Weapon”); Michael Reagan. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Author Todd Fisher; Kyle Richards and Mena Suvari. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Cate Blanchett (“Ocean’s 8”); Debi Mazar (“Younger”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Newt Gingrich; the cast of “SpongeBob SquarePants.” (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Trevor Jackson (“Grown-ish”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Meghan Trainor; Jessica Dean. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Dr. Tiffanie Davis Henry, Siggy Flicker and Gizelle Bryant discuss love, dating and relationships. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jim Parsons (“The Boys in the Band”); Sean “Diddy” Combs; guest DJ Lauren May. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Chris Hardwick; Leslie Bibb. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bill Clinton; James Patterson; Tig Notaro. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour on PBS (N) 12:30 a.m. KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Lucy Liu; Mandy Patinkin; Shawn Mendes talks and performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers plays the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Angels host the Kansas City Royals. 4 p.m. SportsNet LA; 7 p.m. FSN
