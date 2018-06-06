Wednesday's TV highlights: 'The Fosters' series finale on Freeform

SERIES
American Ninja Warrior Sean Bryan, Kevin Bull and Flip Rodriguez compete in the “Los Angeles City Qualifiers.” 8 p.m. NBC
MasterChef The new season’s top 24 contestants face a mystery box challenge, with each having to use an ingredient representing each of their home states in preparing a dish. Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez serve as judges and mentors. 8 p.m. Fox
The Fosters After a turbulent few days the family starts to question if the wedding will actually take place as the mothers (Teri Polo and Sherri Saum) make a huge decision that changes the family forever in the drama’s final episode. Maia Mitchell also stars. 8 p.m. Freeform
The Originals Klaus (Joseph Morgan) is stunned by information he gets from Ivy (guest star Shiva Kalaiselvan), while Elijah (Daniel Gillies) needs help to save Antoinette (guest star Jaime Murray). Danielle Rose Russell, Charles Michael Davis, Riley Voelkel and Steven Krueger also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
The Expanse The crew of the Rocinante struggles to come up with a new game plan that will help them evade capture, and imminent destruction, as Anna (Elizabeth Mitchell) tries to stay aboard the Thomas Prince. Dominique Tipper and Nadine Nicole also star in this new episode of the science fiction adventure. 9 p.m. Syfy
Code Black A medical emergency, resulting from an attempt to form a human pyramid, reunites Rox (Moon Bloodgood) with her former step-dancing coach. Marcia Gay Harden, Boris Kodjoe, Rob Lowe, Emily Tyra and Luis Guzman also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Reverie Mara (Sarah Shahi) tries to help a client who becomes addicted to a “Jane Bond” adventure in the virtual universe. Dennis Haysbert and Kathryn Morris also star in this new episode of the science fiction drama. 10 p.m. NBC
Archer Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) tries to help defend a village against party crashers who are determined to spoil Oysterfest. Jessica Walter and Amber Nash costar in the voice cast of this animated dark comedy. 10 p.m. FXX
Six Acting on new intel provided by Gina (Olivia Munn), the SEAL team travels to Bosnia, to capture or kill the Prince, who was the mastermind behind the horrific attack on their former leader, Rip Taggart. Barry Sloane, Kyle Schmid, Juan Pablo Raba and Edwin Hodge also star. 10 p.m. History
Queen Sugar As excited Micah (Nicholas Ashe) looks forward to starting his new school, Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) is left feeling guilty after an encounter with Blue (Ethan Hutchison). 10 p.m. OWN
SPECIALS
CMT Music Awards 2018 Hosted by Little Big Town; awards are given for the best songs, artists and performances in country music. 8 p.m. CMT, Paramount and TV Land; 10:35 p.m. CMT
Rise of the Superbombs This new two-hour special goes inside the world of futuristic conventional warfare, with special attention paid to the critical turning points in technology in the years since World War II. 8 p.m. History
MOVIES
Greyfriars Bobby British screen veterans Donald Crisp and Laurence Naismith shine in this 1961 Walt Disney adaptation of a 1912 novel by Eleanor Atkinson, which in turn was based on an incident involving a charismatic dog in 19th-century Edinburgh, Scotland, who is devoted to the memory of his late master. 8:24 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban; Andy Puddicombe and Dr. Megan Jones Bell. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The cast of “Ocean’s 8”; Your Health: Save a Life Today. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Actress Penélope Cruz; Calum Scott and Leona Lewis perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Yoga expert Elise Joan; a performance from “The Color Purple.” (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Author Pamela Anderson. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Alicia Silverstone; American Authors perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Mira Sorvino (“Condor”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Kyle Richards (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”); Final Draft performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Tyra Banks; Ellen K; Irika Sargent. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Astrological sign and health; Carrie Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Jocko Sims; Tracey Edmonds, Dorit Kemsley, Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Samuel L. Jackson (“Incredibles 2”); Jennifer Lawrence; Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jennifer Lopez. (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jodie Foster; Flula Borg; Neko Case performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mandy Moore; Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban; Meghan Trainor. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Mariah Carey; Isla Fisher; Kyle performs with Kehlani. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour on PBS (N) midnight KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Sterling K. Brown; James Marsden; Brian Tyree Henry; Shawn Mendes and Julia Michaels perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Wednesday, June 6, 2018
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Pirates, 4 p.m. SNLA; the Angels host the Royals, 7 p.m. FSN
2018 NBA Finals Golden State Warriors bring a 2-0 series lead to Cleveland for game 3 against the Cavaliers. 6 p.m. ABC
