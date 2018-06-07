Thursday's TV highlights: 'Jay Leno's Garage' on CNBC

SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage Leno takes a trip with Chris Hardwick (“Talking Dead”) in the DeLorean from the “Back to the Future” movies, then gets a ride in comic Jeff Dunham's “Hard Hat” car. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
The Four: Battle for Stardom The singing competition returns for a new season. 8 p.m. Fox
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph star as teenagers from different backgrounds who are linked by a childhood tragedy and uncanny abilities they never shared with anyone, in this new series. Andrea Roth and Gloria Reuben also star, 8 p.m. Freeform. A second new episode follows at 9.
Phenoms This new episode follows Kellyn Acosta and Walker Zimmerman from their early days as young soccer standouts to starters on MLS’ Dallas franchise. 8:30 p.m. FS1
Mysteries at the Museum In the season premiere, host Don Wildman investigates an auto repair that took place on the surface of the moon, and the story behind one of the world's most popular sports. 9 p.m. Travel
Imposters Niagara Falls is the backdrop as Maddie, Max, Sally and Sofia (Inbar Lavi, Brian Benben, Katherine LaNasa, Laura Archbold) try to stay one step ahead of the Doctor (Ray Proscia) in an attempt to ensure their freedom and make the score of a lifetime in the season finale. 10 p.m. Bravo
American Woman This new comedy, based on the life of Kyle Richards (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”) and her mother, stars Alicia Silverstone as a ’70s-era trophy wife who enjoys an upscale Southern California lifestyle until she catches her real estate agent husband (James Tupper) cheating on her and throws him out. Mena Suvari, Jennifer Bartels and Cheyenne Jackson also star. 10 p.m. Paramount
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Maggie Siff. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Mindy Kaling; Cirque du Soleil. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Nick Offerman; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Nicole Twyman; style expert Brittney Levine; George Lopez; Kailen Rosenberg. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Jenn Carson. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ricky Martin (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Nancy Grace; author Dan Abrams. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Tommy Davidson. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Lisa Kudrow; Chris Wragge. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Dr. Ian Smith (“The Clean 20”); panel: Keri Hilson, Brooke Burke and Amber Stevens-West. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Anne Hathaway (“Ocean’s 8”); Darren Criss; Ellen’s Burning Questions, with Cate Blanchett. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Regina King. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kate Mara; Sam Richardson; Hari Kondabolu. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Nick Offerman; Niecy Nash; Lykke Li performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Sandra Bullock; Sarah Paulson; Awkwafina; Shawn Mendes. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 1 a.m. KOCE
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers close out their road trip at the Pirates. 9:30 a.m. SNLA
2018 Stanley Cup Final The Washington Capitals have a 3-1 lead over the Golden Knights for Game 5, from Las Vegas. 5 p.m. NBC
