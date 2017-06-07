Thursday's TV highlights: 'Fury' on AMC

SERIES
Mountain Men Tom Oar, Marty Meierotto and Eustace Conway are back as this unscripted series returns for a new season, starting with a clip show featuring highlights from the first chilly winter, followed by the second-season premiere. 8 and 9 p.m. History Channel
Nashville Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) suffers from anxiety over her upcoming first major performance after the plane crash, while Bucky and Zach (David Alford, Cameron Scoggins) are at odds, in a new episode of the country-music drama. 9 p.m. CMT
Beat Bobby Flay Alton Brown enlists past “Food Network Star” season winners Damaris Phillips and Justin Warner to give Flay a run for his money in his own kitchen. 10 p.m. Food Network
Queen of the South Teresa (Alice Braga) tries to negotiate a deal with an eccentric smuggler, while Camila (Veronica Falcon) struggles to rebuild her empire as this American adaptation of the telenovela “La Reina del Sur” returns for a second season. Joaquim de Alameida also stars. 10 p.m. USA
Alone Seven pairs of family members are dropped miles apart on Northern Vancouver Island in Canada in this “Making the Cut” preview ahead of next week’s season premiere of the unscripted survival series. 10 p.m. History Channel
MOVIES
Fury A battle-hardened Army sergeant (Brad Pitt) leads the crew of a Sherman tank on a deadly mission behind enemy lines during World War II in this 2014 action film. Shia LaBeouf and “The Walking Dead’s” Jon Bernthal also star. 8 p.m. AMC
Daredevil Ben Affleck stars as a blind attorney who perfects his other senses to the point of moonlighting as a costumed hero in this well-staged 2003 fantasy-adventure. Also starring are Jennifer Garner (before she became Mrs. Affleck in real life), Michael Clarke Duncan and Colin Farrell. 8 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Randall Lane, Forbes Magazine. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Summer travel; Father’s Day gadgets; Today Food; Sam Elliott; Anna Chlumsky; CMT Awards winners; ambush makeovers; home-repair expert Lou Manfredini. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Katherine Ryan; Will Arnett; deals and steals. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA T.R. Knight. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Laura Prepon; Steven Yeun; Michael Franti and Spearhead perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg; Melissa Leo. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Courtney B. Vance (“The Mummy”); Charly Black performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Wayne Brady. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Ne-Yo; Larenz Tate. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Pregnant heroin addict. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Owen Wilson; chef Curtis Stone; contortionist Sofie Dossi (“America’s Got Talent”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 12:30 a.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Salma Hayek. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Riley Keough; comic Laurie Kilmartin. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Arnett; Courtney B. Vance; Buckingham McVie performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Mulaney; Richard Branson; Halsey performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Zac Efron; Connie Nielsen; Zac Brown Band performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Tavis Smiley John Lithgow. (N) midnight KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden David Beckham; Emily Blunt; Harry Styles performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Joel Edgerton; Zoe Lister-Jones; Royal Blood performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Hockey The Nashville Predators visit the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, which is tied at two games each. 5 p.m. NBC
Soccer In a pair of FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying matches, the U.S. team takes on Trinidad and Tobago in Commerce City, Colo., then Mexico hosts Honduras at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. 5 and 7 p.m. FS1
