Friday's TV highlights: 'Just Another Immigrant' on Showtime

Ed Stockly
By
Jun 07, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Comedian Romesh Ranganathan hopes to make it big in Hollywood in the new comedy-documentary series "Just Another Immigrant" on Showtime. (Mus Mustafa / Showtime)

SERIES

Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition Singer-songwriter Jewel is featured in a new episode of the reality series. 8 p.m. CBS

My Last Days The new episode “Diane” concludes the three-part second season of the documentary series from “Jane the Virgin” costar Justin Baldoni about terminally ill people and the way they choose to live their last days. 8 p.m. KTLA

Phenoms The documentary series about aspiring soccer stars concludes its run with back-to-back episodes featuring athletes from various nations hoping to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, including Dele Alli, Marco Asensio, Oliver Burke, Ousmane Dembélé, Paulo Dybala, Leon Goretzka, Gabriel Jesus, Hirving Lozano, Marquinhos, Callum O’Dowda, Orbelín Pineda, Adrien Rabiot, Davinson Sanchez, Moses Simon and Corentin Tolisso. 8 and 9 p.m. Fox

Life Sentence As the series nears its end, Stella (Lucy Hale) get sidetracked from a conversation she wants to have with Wes (Elliot Knight). Also, Peter and Ida (Dylan Walsh, Gillian Vigman) have an unusual anniversary celebration. Jayson Blair, Brooke Lyons and Carlos PenaVega also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In the episode “East Coast, West Coast,” host Guy Fieri tries spicy pork and gnocchi at a funky joint in Palo Alto and visits a Puerto Rican party spot in Oakland that specializes in mofongo and a “loaded” plantain. He also visits a bakery-restaurant in Wilmington, N.C. 9 p.m. Food Network

Just Another Immigrant Romesh Ranganathan, one of the most popular stand-up comics in Britain, uproots his family — including his wife, three children, his mother from Sri Lanka and an eccentric uncle — and takes a shot at American comedy stardom in this new docu-comedy series premiering with two episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Showtime

C.B. Strike Not long after Lula’s suspicious passing, another of her friends dies suddenly, so Strike (Tom Burke) decides to grill the rest of her circle, as well as the concierge (Brian Bovell) at Lula’s building. 10 p.m. Cinemax

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Singer Francois Clemmons. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Kelly Clarkson; Samantha Barry on Best Friends Today. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ne-Yo performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Youngr performs; L.A. Pride Festival preview. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Marriage and infidelity; author Jen Waite; Dr. Jen Hartstein and Dr. Ramani Durvasula. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Former President Clinton and novelist James Patterson (“The President Is Missing”); the Fan Foodie Face Off. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Journalist Don Lemon; the cast of Cirque du Soleil’s “Volta” performs. 9 a.m. KCOP

The View Niecy Nash; Rob Reiner. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Ne-Yo; summer accessories; Hot Topics; Ask Wendy. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jennifer Jason Leigh; journalist Pat Harvey; Bryton James (“The Young and the Restless”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve News anchor Lester Holt. 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Kristen Bell. 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Cutting a grocery bill in half; a meal that can be eaten for breakfast, lunch or dinner. 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman who was involved with a 35-year-old man when she was a teen. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Paulson (“Ocean’s 8”). 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Summer drink recipes; Tamera answers viewers’ questions. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Washington Week President Trump at the G-7 in Canada; Trump’s upcoming summit with North Korea's Kim Jong-un; the president’s claim that he could pardon himself. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ryan Gosling. (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC

Real Time With Bill Maher Professor Michael Eric Dyson; journalist Fareed Zakaria; roundtable: commentator Linda Chavez, journalist John Heilemann, political strategist Shermichael Singleton. (N) 10 p.m. HBO

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sterling K. Brown; Willie Geist; comic Pete Lee. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Penelope Cruz; David Koechner; Interpol performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Billy Bob Thornton; comedian Hannibal Buress; Aloe Blacc performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour on PBS (N) midnight KOCE

The Late Late Show With James Corden Shaquille O’Neal; Victoria Beckham; Jamiroquai performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers David Letterman; Aurora performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Hayley Atwell; Mimicking Birds perform; James Norton. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels visit the Twins, 5 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers host the Braves, 7 p.m. SNLA

College track and field NCAA men's and women's outdoor championships. From Eugene, Ore. 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Basketball The 3-0 Golden State Warriors play the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals. 6 p.m. ABC

