Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'American Made' on HBO and more

SERIES
Taken Mills (Clive Standen) tries to save his cousin from members of an underworld syndicate in a new episode of the series based on the Liam Neeson action franchise. Jennifer Beals and Adam Goldberg also star. 8 p.m. NBC
The Crossing The now-canceled science fiction drama, about a group of time-traveling refugees fleeing a war in the future, airs its final episodes. With Steve Zahn, Natalie Martinez and Sandrine Holt. 8 and 9 p.m. ABC
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet The Colorado veterinarian is back in action for a new season of his reality series. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta Business is booming at Bridals by Lori, as wedding consultants Lori Allen and Monte Durham return for a 10th season. 8 p.m. TLC
Dodo Heroes This new unscripted series salutes men and women who go the extra mile to help wounded and endangered animals around the globe. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s The unscripted series about a family-run soul-food restaurant hits the 100-episode mark with its series finale. A reunion special follows. 9 and 10 p.m. OWN
Patrick Melrose The five-part miniseries starring Benedict Cumberbatch and based on the semiautobiographical novels by British author Edward St Aubyn concludes. Hugo Weaving and Jennifer Jason Leigh also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
I Want That Wedding Wedding planners take struggling couples to three weddings to help them get a handle on budgeting for the big day in this new unscripted series. 9 p.m. TLC
Gotti: Godfather & Son This two-night docu-special offers an intimate portrait of John Gotti Jr., the head of the Gambino crime family who was known as the “The Teflon Don.” 10 p.m. A&E; concludes Sun., 9 p.m.
MOVIES
American Made Tom Cruise stars in “Bourne Identity” director Doug Liman’s fact-based 2017 action drama about a former airline pilot who flew covert missions for the CIA before becoming a drug smuggler for Colombia’s infamous Medellin Cartel. With Sarah Wright and “Ex Machina’s” Domhnall Gleeson. 8 p.m. HBO
A Daughter’s Revenge A young woman hatches an elaborate plot to get back at her stepdad in this new thriller. Jessica Sipos and Linden Ashby star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells Molly (Pascale Hutton) and Nick (Kavan Smith) are headed for the altar in this new sequel to the 2017 made-for-cable romantic comedy “The Perfect Bride.” 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). Pane: Karine Jean-Pierre; David Urban; S.E. Cupp; Paul Begala. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Musicians on Call; Jim Parsons (Broadway's “Boys in the Band”); Lauren Ridloff (Broadway’s “Children of A Lesser God”). Soccer: Roger Bennett and Michael Davies (“Men in Blazers”). (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Singapore summit; President Trump’s G7 meetings: Antony Blinken; Elise Hu; Sue Mi Terry. Dismantling of the Obama administration legacy; why President Obama didn’t meet with North Korean leaders; Obama’s relationships with other world leaders: Author Ben Rhodes (“The World As It Is: A Memoir of the Obama Presidency”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow. Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.). Former Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr. Panel: Seung Min Kim, the Washington Post; Molly Ball, Time; Salena Zito, the New York Post; Evan Osnos, the New Yorker. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
This Week With George Stephanopoulos U.S. - North Korea summit; trade issues: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.). U.S. - North Korea summit analysis: Tom Bossert; Jonathan Cheng, the Wall Street Journal; Jennifer Jacobs, Bloomberg; David Sanger, the New York Times; Eric Talmadge, from Pyongyang, North Korea; Bob Woodruff, from Seoul, South Korea; co-Anchors George Stephanopoulos and Martha Raddatz. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Ambassador Robert Gallucci; former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson; author Gordon Chang (“Nuclear Showdown: North Korea Takes On the World”); David Nakamura; Rich Edson. Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Jonah Goldberg; Adrienne Elrod. From Singapore, for the U.S./North Korea summit. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources Reporter’s phone records seized: Ben Smith, BuzzFeed News. President Trump’s conspiracy theories; news fatigue; ex-Fox analyst calls the network a “propaganda machine”: Steven Brill, Court TV; Indira Lakshmanan, the Boston Globe; David Frum, the Atlantic. EPA spokesman called reporter “garbage;” how Trump administration agencies are dealing with the press: Elaina Plott, the Atlantic. The Trump administration; the Russia probe; state-run media: director Rob Reiner (“Shock and Awe”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz The summit in Singapore; controversy over uninviting the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House; reporter records seized in leak investigation: Mollie Hemingway, the Federalist; Juan Williams; Susan Ferrechio, Washington Examiner; Larry Sabato, UVA Center for Politics; Emily Jashinsky, Washington Examiner; Philippe Reines. (N) 8 a.m. and Midnight FNC
60 Minutes The intelligence center that tracks Kim Jong-un’s missile launches; photographer JR. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
150th Belmont Stakes Justify tries to become the 13th winner of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing in this mile-and-a-half race from Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. 1 p.m. NBC
Baseball The Angels take on the Twins, 11 a.m. FSN; the New York Yankees meet the Mets, 4 p.m. Fox; and the Dodgers host the Braves, 6 p.m. SportsNet LA
Soccer The Galaxy welcomes Real Salt Lake. 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of June 10 - 16, 2018, in PDF format