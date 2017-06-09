Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Orphan Black' on BBC America

SERIES

Alvinnn! and the Chipmunks The animated comedy returns with new episodes. 10:30 a.m. Nickelodeon

The Son The season finale opens with a flashback to 1849 as young Eli’s (Jacob Lofland) tribe faces an unexpected development. Then the action jumps to 1915, where Eli’s (Pierce Brosnan) plans for the future put Pete (Henry Garrett) into an uncomfortable position that involves a decision that could prove to be literally a matter of life and death. Paola Nunez and Zahn McClarnon also star. 9 p.m. AMC

Doctor Who The Doctor, Bill and Nardole (Peter Capaldi, Pearl Mackie and Matt Lucas) arrive on Mars and discover that Earth has invaded in this new episode of the venerable science fiction series. 9 p.m. BBC America

Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse The comedy returns with two new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. OWN

Orphan Black The fifth and final season of this award-winning science fiction series opens with Cosima (Tatiana Maslany, who is cast in multiple roles), near death, and reunited with her old flame Delphine (Evelyne Brochu), who was believed dead. Stephen McHattie also stars. 10 p.m. BBC America

Oprah’s Master Class Kevin Hart is featured in the season premiere. 10 p.m. OWN

SPECIALS

One Love Manchester This new special offers highlights of the June 4 benefit concert organized by singer Ariana Grande — with the proceeds going to those affected by the bombing following her show in Britain. Among other artists she enlisted to perform: Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams and the reunited group Take That. 8 p.m. ABC

MOVIES

Up A cranky senior citizen (voice of Edward Asner) attaches balloons to his house and floats into the air to fulfill a goal he had with his late wife, to travel South America, in this 2009 Disney-Pixar animated hit. With Jordan Nagal and Christopher Plummer. 7:05 p.m. Freeform

The Accountant Gavin O’Connor’s 2016 crime thriller stars Ben Affleck as a brilliant freelance accountant with a high-functioning form of autism who makes his living helping dangerous underworld organizations find embezzlers among their ranks. J.K. Simmons, Anna Kendrick and Jon Bernthal also star. 8 p.m. HBO

The Wrong Neighbor A recently separated man and his teenage daughter become the unwilling quarry of a severely unstable neighbor, a woman who is single-mindedly determined to do whatever it takes to insert herself into the family. Michael Madsen, Andrea Bogart, Steve Richard Harris and Cristine Prosperi star in this new 2017 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Danny Collins Writer-producer Dan Fogelman (“Galavant”) made his feature directorial debut with this 2015 comedy-drama inspired by the story of folk singer Steve Tilston. Al Pacino is cast in the title role of an aging ’70s rock star who’s reluctant to moderate his lifestyle until his manager (Christopher Plummer) discovers a previously undelivered letter from John Lennon. Annette Bening, Jennifer Garner and Bobby Cannavale also star. 8 p.m. Starz

The Perfect Bride A fitness expert (Pascale Hutton) runs a successful Bridal Boot Camp where prospective brides-to-be get into top mental and physical shape for their big day, but things get complicated when she falls for the fiancé (Kavan Smith) of one her her “recruits” in this new romantic comedy. 9 p.m. Hallmark

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Senate Russia investigation: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). Senate Russia investigation: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). Panel: Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-Ill.); Mike Rogers; Neera Tanden, Center for American Progress; David Urban, Former Trump campaign strategist.(N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Lorde; Tommy Tune; Elise Engler. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS Canada: Chrystia Freeland, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.). Panel: Julie Pace, the Associated Press; David Ignatius, the Washington Post; Susan Page, USA Today; Ed O'Keefe, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Former U.S. Atty. Preet Bharara. (N) 8 a.m. KABC