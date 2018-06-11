Monday's TV highlights: 'David Cassidy: The Last Session' and more

SERIES
Supergirl Kara, Mon-El and Alura (Melissa Benoist, Chris Wood and Erica Durance) are determined to put a stop to Serena’s (guest star Anjali Jay) villainous plans in a new episode of the superhero drama. 8 p.m. KTLA
So You Think You Can Dance Stephen “tWitch” Boss remains on hand as a guest judge to help Vanessa Hudgens, Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy assess the would-be contestants as the auditions continue in Los Angeles. 8 p.m. Fox
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings This six-part series follows couples who have chosen to get hitched at one of the company’s theme parks. 8 p.m. Freeform
The Price of Duty Detectives speak candidly about the personal toll of working tough cases in this new true-crime series. 8 p.m. Oxygen
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Andrea Navedo (“Jane the Virgin”) joins the fun in this new episode of the improv-comedy sketch show. 9 p.m. KTLA
Dietland Plum (Joy Nash) suffers from withdrawal while Jennifer (Sandra W. Lee) goes on a rampage in this new episode of the drama. Julianna Margulies also stars. 9 p.m. AMC
Best Baker in America The four remaining bakers compete for the final three spots in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
People Magazine Investigates: Cults A new installment recalls the 1975 Jonestown Massacre in Guyana. 9 p.m. Investigation Discovery
Drain the Oceans The new episode “Lost Worlds of the Mediterranean” explores the rise and fall of the Minoan, Greek, Carthaginian and Roman civilizations. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Who Do You Think You Are? Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Molly Shannon journeys to Ireland on a new episode of the celebrity genealogy series. 9 p.m. TLC
Man v. Food Host Casey Webb visits Savannah, then San Diego, in back-to-back episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel
Elementary Holmes and Watson (Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu) track a serial killer following the death of someone close to them in a new episode of the detective drama. 10 p.m. CBS
Independent Lens The encore documentary “Forever Pure” looks at the controversy that was generated when two Muslim players joined Israel’s top soccer team. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
David Cassidy: The Last Session The former teen heartthrob and costar of the musical 1970s sitcom “The Partridge Family” is seen and heard in this special that combines archival film with more recent footage for a four-part docu-series he’d started shooting before his death in 2017. 9 p.m. A&E
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Jesse Itzler. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Chris Pratt and Jeff Goldblum; dancer Derek Hough. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker (“So You Think You Can Dance”); Winnie Sun (“The Wealth Whisperer”); Judge Lynn Toler (“Divorce Court”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Holly Hunter; Leslie Bibb; Melissa Benoist performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Christopher Plummer. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Steve Penn & Teller (“Fool Us”); Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel (“America’s Got Talent”); Shaquille O’Neal (“Uncle Drew”); Oprah Winfrey. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Amanda Peet; MMA fighter Daniel Cormier. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jim Parsons; Marlon Wayans; the Smashing Pumpkins perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Actress Hilary Duff; the Jaded Hearts Club performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jake Tapper; Jane Krakowski; Devin Dawson performs; Brian Frasier-Moore performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the Seattle Mariners. 7 p.m. FSN
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.