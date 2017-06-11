Monday's TV highlights: 'Better Call Saul' on AMC

SERIES
American Ninja Warrior Contestants in cities around the country tackle obstacle courses modeled on a famous Japanese one as the competition returns. The season premiere features the Los Angeles qualifying round. Matt Isema, Akbar Gbajabiamila are Kristine Leahy back as hosts. 8 p.m. NBC
So You Think You Can Dance After last year’s round showcasing younger contenders, this series returns to its original approach. Cat Deeley continues as host, and Mary Murphy returns to the judging panel with Nigel Lythgoe and new judge Vanessa Hudgens. 8 p.m. Fox
Superhuman This new unscripted competition showcases everyday people who deploy remarkable traits. Kal Penn (“Designated Survivor”) hosts and panelists include boxing legend Mike Tyson and actress-singer Christina Milian. 9 p.m. Fox
The Putin Interviews This new four-part documentary series, airing over consecutive nights, features Oscar-winning writer and filmmaker Oliver Stone in an extended interview with the Russian president. 9 p.m. Showtime
Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge Returning for its second season, this contest challenges teams of five that are made up of relatives, co-workers and others who share a common bond, on a grueling obstacle course. MJ Acosta, Apolo Ohno, Nick Swisher and Kelvin Washington are the hosts. 10 p.m. NBC
Better Call Saul Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) takes up a new pastime during a visit with an old friend while Chuck and Hamlin (Michael McKean, Patrick Fabian) have a tense argument over the future of the firm. Rhea Seehorn and Jonathan Banks also star. 10 p.m. AMC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Filmmaker Oliver Stone; author Souad Mekhennet. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Seth Myers; “Designing Women” reunion; “Baby Driver.” (N) 10 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Author Alan Alda (“If I Understood You”); Olivia Munn; Christina Milian; Rebecca Rusch. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Ethan Hawke (“Maudie”); Tituss Burgess chats about the series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Trevor Noah. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Ginnifer Goodwin; radio personality Ellen K. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey YouTube viral video personalities Justine Ezarik, Harley Morenstein and Bart Baker. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS; 1:30 a.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Will Arnett; Rory Scovel; Luis Fonsi performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Demi Moore; Demetrius Shipp Jr.; Nathaniel Rateliff; Charles Berry Jr.; Charles Berry III. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Salma Hayek Pinault; filmmaker Sofia Coppola. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Elisabeth Moss; John Mulaney; Brett Eldredge performs; Eric Moore performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Tavis Smiley (N) 1 a.m. KOCE
