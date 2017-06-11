Monday's TV highlights: 'Better Call Saul' on AMC

SERIES

American Ninja Warrior Contestants in cities around the country tackle obstacle courses modeled on a famous Japanese one as the competition returns. The season premiere features the Los Angeles qualifying round. Matt Isema, Akbar Gbajabiamila are Kristine Leahy back as hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

So You Think You Can Dance After last year’s round showcasing younger contenders, this series returns to its original approach. Cat Deeley continues as host, and Mary Murphy returns to the judging panel with Nigel Lythgoe and new judge Vanessa Hudgens. 8 p.m. Fox

Superhuman This new unscripted competition showcases everyday people who deploy remarkable traits. Kal Penn (“Designated Survivor”) hosts and panelists include boxing legend Mike Tyson and actress-singer Christina Milian. 9 p.m. Fox

The Putin Interviews This new four-part documentary series, airing over consecutive nights, features Oscar-winning writer and filmmaker Oliver Stone in an extended interview with the Russian president. 9 p.m. Showtime

Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge Returning for its second season, this contest challenges teams of five that are made up of relatives, co-workers and others who share a common bond, on a grueling obstacle course. MJ Acosta, Apolo Ohno, Nick Swisher and Kelvin Washington are the hosts. 10 p.m. NBC

Better Call Saul Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) takes up a new pastime during a visit with an old friend while Chuck and Hamlin (Michael McKean, Patrick Fabian) have a tense argument over the future of the firm. Rhea Seehorn and Jonathan Banks also star. 10 p.m. AMC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Filmmaker Oliver Stone; author Souad Mekhennet. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Seth Myers; “Designing Women” reunion; “Baby Driver.” (N) 10 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Author Alan Alda (“If I Understood You”); Olivia Munn; Christina Milian; Rebecca Rusch. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Ethan Hawke (“Maudie”); Tituss Burgess chats about the series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Trevor Noah. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Ginnifer Goodwin; radio personality Ellen K. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey YouTube viral video personalities Justine Ezarik, Harley Morenstein and Bart Baker. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS; 1:30 a.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Will Arnett; Rory Scovel; Luis Fonsi performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Demi Moore; Demetrius Shipp Jr.; Nathaniel Rateliff; Charles Berry Jr.; Charles Berry III. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Salma Hayek Pinault; filmmaker Sofia Coppola. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Elisabeth Moss; John Mulaney; Brett Eldredge performs; Eric Moore performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Tavis Smiley (N) 1 a.m. KOCE

TV listings for the week of June 11 - 17, 2017

