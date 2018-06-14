Thursday's TV highlights: 'Marlon' on NBC

SERIES
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger Tandy (Rachel Ryals) goes on the run as Det. O’Reilly (Emma Lahana) closes in on her in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
Marlon Marlon Wayans returns with the second season of his comedy, based loosely on his own life, in which his character is co-parenting with his ex-wife (Essence Atkins), even if the advice he has for their kids (Notlim Taylor and Amir O’Neil) might not always seem to be the best. Bresha Webb and Diallo Riddle also star. 9 p.m. NBC. A second new episode follows at 9:30.
Nashville As Brad’s (Jeffrey Nordling) country music singing competition begins, he and a singing coach instantly recognize Daphne (Maisy Stella) as a star in the making. 9 p.m. CMT
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce When the comedy-drama returns for a fifth season, a red carpet event gives the friends reason to reflect on events of the past few months. Lisa Edelstein, Retta, Necar Zadegan, Beau Garrett and James Lesure star, with guest stars Aaron D. Spears and Steve Talley. 10 p.m. Bravo
Alone In the fifth season of this unscripted survival competition, 10 former unsuccessful contestants return for another chance. 10 p.m. History
American Woman Suddenly responsible for her own finances for the first time, Bonnie (Alicia Silverstone) enlists the help of Diana and Kathleen (Jennifer Bartels, Mena Suvari) in her search for stability. 10 p.m. Paramount
Lip Sync Battle Alicia Silverstone and Mena Suvari (“American Woman”) compete in this new episode. 10:40 p.m. Paramount
MOVIES
CHIPS This 2017 buddy comedy, inspired by the hit NBC series that ran from 1977-83, stars Dax Shepard (who also directs) and Michael Peña as California Highway Patrol officer Jon Baker and FBI undercover agent Frank “Ponch” Poncherello. Isiah Whitlock Jr., Adam Brody and Kristen Bell (Shepard’s wife) costar. 8 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Mayor Stephen Benjamin (D-Columbia, S.C.). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard; Lauv performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America John Travolta and John Gotti Jr.; Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter; Christine Lusita. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Tommy Bahama. (N) 7 a.m. KCOP
Megyn Kelly Today Race car driver James Hinchcliffe; veteran Mandi Tidwell. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chris Pratt (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”); Lisa Edelstein; Jason Mraz performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Kelly Preston; Vanessa Kirby. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Alicia Silverstone. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Mike Colter, (“Marvel’s Luke Cage”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Lisa Kudrow; Jukebox the Ghost performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chris Pratt; Christina Aguilera performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Natalie Portman; Marc Maron; Alt-J and Pusha T perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jon Hamm; Lil Rel Howery; G-Eazy, Yo Gotti and YBN Nahmir. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Isla Fisher; Jeremy Renner; Romesh Ranganathan. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ed Helms; Vanessa Kirby; Hannah Gadsby; Brian Frasier-Moore performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
