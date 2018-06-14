Thursday's TV highlights: 'Marlon' on NBC

Marlon Marlon Wayans returns with the second season of his comedy, based loosely on his own life, in which his character is co-parenting with his ex-wife (Essence Atkins), even if the advice he has for their kids (Notlim Taylor and Amir O’Neil) might not always seem to be the best. Bresha Webb and Diallo Riddle also star. 9 p.m. NBC. A second new episode follows at 9:30.