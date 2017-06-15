Friday's TV highlights: The series finale of 'Reign' on the CW

SERIES

Reign After four seasons, this period drama starring Adelaide Kane as the ill-fated Mary, Queen of Scots, ends its run. With Rachel Skarsten as Queen Elizabeth I. 9 p.m. KTLA

Ginormous Food Host Josh Denny samples supersize eats in Pittsburgh in this new installment. 8 p.m. Food Network

The Great British Baking Show Twelve amateur cooks do battle as this culinary competition returns for its fourth American season. With returning judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood and hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE

Dark Matter The Raza gets a distress call from their handler Tabor (David Hewlett) in this new episode of the space drama. 9 p.m. Syfy

Instant Jam Country-music star Brett Eldredge rocks out in Las Vegas on a new edition of the concert series. 10 p.m. CMT

Wynonna Earp The arrival in Purgatory of one of Wynonna’s (Melanie Scrofano) old friends complicates matters for the team on a new episode of this supernatural western. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

Watergate — Truth & Lies This new special uses never-before-seen home movies and crime-scene photos, plus interviews with key players, to retell the tale of the political scandal that brought down the Nixon administration. 9 p.m. ABC

The Darkest Secret This new true-crime special revisits the case of two young men who disappeared under mysterious circumstances while on a hunting trip in rural Michigan. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery

MOVIES

The Thin Man Goes Home William Powell and Myrna Loy return as high-society sleuths Nick and Nora Charles in this 1944 mystery comedy. 8 p.m. KCET

A Room With a View Helena Bonham-Carter, Julian Sands and Maggie Smith star in his romantic 1985 Merchant-Ivory drama based on the E.M. Forster novel. 9 p.m. TCM

The Free World “Mad Men’s” Elisabeth Moss plays a woman suspected of killing her abusive husband in this 2016 drama; Boyd Holbrook also stars. 10 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Shania Twain performs; Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett; Melissa Clark. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America The Lumineers perform; Hill Harper; “Rough Night.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace, Fox News; Maria Shriver; Gretchen Connelie, Tommy Bahama. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Scarlett Johansson (“Rough Night”); Danai Gurira (“All Eyez on Me”); Jen Phanomrat cooks. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Kate Mara; Darnell Kirkwood. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Author Ben Raymond (“Playing the Game Without a Coach”); quadruplets who will be attending Yale University. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week The shooting targeting Republican leaders; the investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election: Alexis Simendinger, Real Clear Politics; Jeff Zeleny, CNN; Erica Werner, Associated Press; Geoff Bennett, NPR; Adam Entous, the Washington Post. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Alex Marlow, Breitbart News Network; Eddie Izzard; political scientist Ian Bremmer; retired Navy officer Malcolm Nance. (N) 10 p.m. HBO

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kirsten Dunst; Larry the Cable Guy; Nikki Glaser. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Scarlett Johansson; Bill Burr; Fleet Foxes perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Golf The 2017 U.S. Open Golf Championship continues at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. 8 a.m. FS1, 3 p.m. Fox

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download

TV listings for the week of June 11 - 17, 2017

This week's TV Movies