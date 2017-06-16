Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Turn: Washington's Spies' on AMC

SERIES

TURN: Washington's Spies As this Colonial-era espionage drama opens its fourth and final season, Gen. George Washington (Ian Kahn), Abe Woodhull (Jamie Bell) and the ring of undercover agents try to contain the impact of Benedict Arnold’s (Owain Yeoman) treasonous actions as the outcome of the Revolutionary War still hangs in the balance. 9 p.m. AMC

Doctor Who The Doctor, Bill and Nardole (Peter Capaldi, Pearl Mackie and Matt Lucas) hunt for the lost Ninth Roman Legion and find themselves in the middle of an ancient battle, in this new episode of the time-traveling science fiction series. 9 p.m. BBC America

Idiotsitter Hoping to stay at college longer, Gene (Jillian Bell) stages a murder mystery in the library with Billie (Charlotte Newhouse) and the faculty, in the comedy’s season finale. 9 p.m. Comedy Central

Orphan Black After Sarah (Tatiana Maslany) is captured by Neolution, her clone, Rachel (also Maslany), gives her a chilling ultimatum, in this new episode of the futuristic series. Skyler Wexler also stars; James Frain guest stars. 10 p.m. BBC America

SPECIALS

All the President's Men Revisited Journalist Robert Redford offers his take on the Watergate break-in, coverup and investigations in this two-part special airing in its entirety. 6 and 7 p.m. MSNBC

T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous In his first standup special, the comic returns to his Denver hometown to perform before an enthusiastic crowd at the city’s Paramount Theater. 10 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

The Conjuring 2 Set in 1977, this 2016 sequel to the 2013 horror film features Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprising their role as paranormal investigators who travel to north London to help a single mother of four and her possessed daughter. Frances O’Connor and Franka Potente also star. 7:45 p.m. HBO

The Killing Pact Fans of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic “Strangers on a Train” will recognize the basic premise of this 2017 thriller, in which a single mom commiserates with two people about how her life would be easier without her ex-hubby in it. He soon turns up dead, and now the pressure is on her to take out someone else for them. Emily Rose, Brian Krause and Melanie Stone star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005) 10 a.m. HBO

Freaky Friday (2003) 10 a.m. WE

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:10 a.m. and 5:50 p.m. EPIX

In a Valley of Violence (2016) 11:50 a.m. Cinemax

A Bug’s Life (1998) 4:40 p.m. Freeform

The Perfect Bride (2017) 5 p.m. Hallmark

Cars (2006) 6:45 p.m. Freeform

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper National Security; Foreign Policy: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). The Russia investigation: Jay Sekulow, President Trump’s Legal Team. Shooting or Republican lawmakers: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Panel: Bakari Sellers; former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.); Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.); Charlie Dent (R-Pa.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Dick Gregory; Lang Lang; Jim Gaffigan. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Shooting at a Congressional baseball practice: Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.). The need for political unity: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Investigation of President Trump: Jay Sekulow, President Donald Trump’s legal team. Panel: Brit Hume; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Lisa Boothe; Juan Williams; Robert Scheer, Comfort Cases. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 p.m. and FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS Political reconciliation in other nations: Jill Abramson; author David Blankenhorn (“American Thrift: A Reader”); Edward Luce,the Financial Times; author Padraig O’Malle (“The Two-State Delusion: Israel and Palestine – A Tale of Two Narratives”). Financial markets and political instability: Ruchir Sharma, Morgan Stanley. Qatar and Saudi Arabia: Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, former Prime Minister of Qatar. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Jay Sekulow, President Trump's Legal Team. Panel: Jamelle Bouie; Nancy Cordes; Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review; Philip Rucker, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS