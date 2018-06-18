Monday's TV highlights: 'Dietland' on AMC

SERIES
Running Wild With Bear Grylls Don Cheadle joins Bear in the mountains of New England, for adventures which includes crossing a raging river and a climb to a towering railroad bridge in this new episode of the celebrity adventure series. 8 p.m. NBC
Supergirl Events reach a climax in the season finale as Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and her allies fight Serena (guest star Anjali Jay) to save Earth. 8 p.m. KTLA
So You Think You Can Dance Judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, Vanessa Hudgens and Stephen “tWitch” Boss take the auditions from Los Angeles to New York. Cat Deeley hosts the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. Fox
Phenoms This new episode follows Davinson Sánchez and Rafael Santos Borré who try to catch the attention of the Colombian national soccer team’s coaching staff. 8 p.m. FS1
Dietland Plum (Joy Nash) participates in the next step of the new plan while Jennifer’s (Sandra W. Lee) terrorism spills onto the global stage. Julianna Margulies and Adam Rothenberg also star in this new episode of the quirky drama, 9 p.m. AMC. The recap series “Unapologetic With Aisha Tyler” follows at 10.
Best Baker in America In the season finale, the three finalists work with chocolate. Guest judge Yolanda Gampp joins Marcela Valladolid and Jason Smith to decide the winner. 9 p.m. Food Network
Drain the Oceans This new episode uses state-of-the-art computer graphics and underwater technology to simulate the emptying the oceans of water, which would expose some of the richest shipwrecks imaginable. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Who Do You Think You Are? Three-time Emmy winner Jean Smart (“Designing Women”) finds some juicy revelations as she goes poking around her family roots in the season finale. 9 p.m. TLC
Man v. Food Casey Webb’s cross-country culinary quest takes him to Palm Springs, where he finds a three-pound skyscraper of a sandwich loaded with every deli meat imaginable. 9 p.m. Travel
Elementary Holmes and Watson’s (Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu) search for the killer of a woman whose body was found encased in cement. Aidan Quinn, Jon Michael Hill and Desmond Harrington also star. 10 p.m. CBS
POV A Philadelphia family’s life is traced over a span of eight years that coincided with the Obama presidency in Jonathan Olshefski’s documentary “Quest.” 10 p.m. KOCE
The Proposal Ten women vie for a chance at love with a mystery man in search of his soul mate in this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. ABC
SPECIALS
2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”) hosts this year’s edition of the annual awards bash from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, where Chris Pratt (“Jurassic World”) will receive the MTV Generation Award. Emmy winning writer and producer Lena Waithe (“Master of None”) is honored with the MTV Trailblazer Award. 9 p.m. MTV; BET; CMT; Comedy Central; LOGO; TV Land; VH1
MOVIES
It Will Be Chaos This timely new documentary from filmmakers Lorena Luciano and Filippo Piscopo examines the refugee crisis currently churning across the Mediterranean region. 8 p.m. HBO
Stranger Fruit Filmmaker Jason Pollock’s 2017 documentary delivers an in-depth look into the August 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., relying on commentary and observations by those closest to the victim, including his father, Michael Brown Sr., and mother, Lezley McSpadden, as well as members of the legal team that represented Brown’s family after his death. 9 p.m. Starz
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Dan Pfeiffer. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Antoni Porowski; Bobby Berk; Karamo Brown; Tan France. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Richard Schiff (“The Good Doctor”); Sara Skirboll; Jeremy Irons (“Long Day’s Journey Into Night”); Ezra Frech.(N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan James Corden (“The Late Late Show With James Corden”); Science Bob. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Ray Liotta; Fergie; Valentine. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Boy George; Heather and Terry Dubrow. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough). (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jared Leto; Alessia Cara performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Benicio Del Toro; Alison Brie; Robin Thede. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Orlando Bloom; Cate Blanchett; Niall Horan performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Louie Anderson; Cold War Kids perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2018 FIFA World Cup Belgium versus Panama. 8 a.m. FS1; Tunisia versus England. 11 a.m. FS1; TBA. 5 p.m. FS1; TBA, Saturday, 1 a.m. FS1; Colombia versus Japan, Saturday, 5 a.m. FS1
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Cubs. 5 p.m. SNLA. The Angels host the Diamondbacks. 7 p.m. ESPN and 7 p.m. FSN
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of June 17 - 23, 2018, in PDF format