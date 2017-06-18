Monday's TV highlights: 'So You Think You Can Dance' on Fox

SERIES

The Bachelorette Eric asks the rest of the bachelors to stop talking about him to Rachel, then after the rose ceremony, Rachel and the men travel to South Carolina. 8 p.m. ABC

So You Think You Can Dance The Los Angeles auditions continue in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. Fox

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Malcolm Goodwin (“iZombie”) and comic Gary Anthony Williams join the fun in this new episode of the improv comedy series. 9 p.m. KTLA

America's War on Drugs The documentary miniseries continues with a look at how the demand for cocaine in the U.S. gave rise to cartels and organized crime on a global scale. 9 p.m. History

Superhuman Contestants show off their unique talents, including impressive memorization and mathematics skills. 9 p.m. Fox

Independent Lens The program’s 18th-season finale, “Real Boy,” focuses on the challenges faced by a transgender teen and his mother. Producer-director Shaleece Haas followed them over the course of four years. 10 p.m. KOCE and 11 p.m. KPBS

Better Call Saul The “Breaking Bad” prequel wraps its third season with Kim (Rhea Seehorn) taking some much-needed time off and Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) trying to make amends. Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian, Michael McKean and Jonathan Banks star. 10 p.m. AMC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Stan Lee; author Karen Kingsbury; author Adriana Trigiani. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Dr. Kwane Stewart, Humane Hollywood; filmmakers Ronald Troy Collins and Delila Vallot (“Mighty Ground”); Cara Santana and Joey Maalouf. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Dwyane Wade; Ilana Glazer (“Rough Night”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Some of the show’s memorable moments, including the world’s largest first date. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Aubrey Plaza; Demetrius Shipp Jr. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Ferrell; Alison Brie; Shawn Mendes performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Seth Rogen; Paul Shaffer and the World’s Most Dangerous Band. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Singer Lionel Richie; actress Jenna Dewan Tatum. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kirsten Dunst; Jerrod Carmichael; Jeff Tweedy performs; Daru Jones performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

