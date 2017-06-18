Monday's TV highlights: 'So You Think You Can Dance' on Fox

SERIES
The Bachelorette Eric asks the rest of the bachelors to stop talking about him to Rachel, then after the rose ceremony, Rachel and the men travel to South Carolina. 8 p.m. ABC
So You Think You Can Dance The Los Angeles auditions continue in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. Fox
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Malcolm Goodwin (“iZombie”) and comic Gary Anthony Williams join the fun in this new episode of the improv comedy series. 9 p.m. KTLA
America's War on Drugs The documentary miniseries continues with a look at how the demand for cocaine in the U.S. gave rise to cartels and organized crime on a global scale. 9 p.m. History
Superhuman Contestants show off their unique talents, including impressive memorization and mathematics skills. 9 p.m. Fox
Independent Lens The program’s 18th-season finale, “Real Boy,” focuses on the challenges faced by a transgender teen and his mother. Producer-director Shaleece Haas followed them over the course of four years. 10 p.m. KOCE and 11 p.m. KPBS
Better Call Saul The “Breaking Bad” prequel wraps its third season with Kim (Rhea Seehorn) taking some much-needed time off and Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) trying to make amends. Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian, Michael McKean and Jonathan Banks star. 10 p.m. AMC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Stan Lee; author Karen Kingsbury; author Adriana Trigiani. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dr. Kwane Stewart, Humane Hollywood; filmmakers Ronald Troy Collins and Delila Vallot (“Mighty Ground”); Cara Santana and Joey Maalouf. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Dwyane Wade; Ilana Glazer (“Rough Night”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey Some of the show’s memorable moments, including the world’s largest first date. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Aubrey Plaza; Demetrius Shipp Jr. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Ferrell; Alison Brie; Shawn Mendes performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Seth Rogen; Paul Shaffer and the World’s Most Dangerous Band. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Singer Lionel Richie; actress Jenna Dewan Tatum. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kirsten Dunst; Jerrod Carmichael; Jeff Tweedy performs; Daru Jones performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
TV listings for the week of June 18 - 24, 2017