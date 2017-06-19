Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Animal Kingdom' on TNT

SERIES
America's Got Talent Auditions continue in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. NBC
Downward Dog Martin’s (voice of Samm Hodges) seventh birthday is disrupted by the arrival of Nan’s (Allison Tolman) friend Jenn (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and her new puppy. 8 p.m. ABC
The Story of China This new documentary series exploring China’s history begins with a festival devoted to ancient gods. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Chopped Junior Four young cooks compete for the last spot in the competition’s grand finale. 8 p.m. Food Network
Pretty Little Liars Spencer, Hanna and Caleb (Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson and Tyler Blackburn) discover new information regarding Charlotte’s death in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
iZombie Liv (Rose McIver) takes on the personality of someone from Ravi’s (Rahul Kohli) past and starts to get erotic visions of Ravi. Robert Buckley, David Anders, Malcolm Goodwin and Aly Michalka also star in the first part of the two-part season finale, which concludes next Tuesday. 9 p.m. KTLA
Genius In the two-part season finale, Albert Einstein (Geoffrey Rush) settles into life in America. 9, 10 and 11 p.m. National Geographic
Animal Kingdom As they’re preparing to open the bar, Deran (Jake Weary) is still reluctant to tell Smurf (Ellen Barkin) about the venture in this new episode of the crime drama. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT
World of Dance The competition enters a new phase as the top qualifying acts from each division choose a rival, then face off in a direct elimination duel. Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo judge the performances. 10 p.m. NBC
Queen Sugar The family drama starts its second season before moving into its regular Wednesday time slot. Dawn Lyen-Gardner, Timon Kyle Durrett and Kofi Siriboe star in tonight’s season premiere. 10 p.m. OWN
Wrecked This comic sendup of “Lost” and other castaway dramas opens its second season with two new back-to-back episodes. Zach Cregger, Brian Sacca and Rhys Darby head the ensemble cast. 10 and 10:30 p.m. TBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning South Korean President Moon Jae-in. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Will Ferrell; Ray Romano; Rory McIlroy; author Karen Kingsbury; Isaac Toups. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Actress Zendaya; performance by the cast of “Bandstand.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Paul Shaffer; Reggie Bush; author Janet Mock (“Surpassing Certainty”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Chris Pratt and Lana Parrilla. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Kim Kardashian West; author David Grann. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Nischelle Turner. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Steve's favorite segments featuring twins; Steve’s twin daughters, Brandi and Karli. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Hip hop artist 2 Chainz. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Elle Fanning; Ally Maki; James Acaster. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Amy Poehler; Zendaya; the band Imagine Dragons performs; Dweezil Zappa performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ice Cube; Marc Maron; Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Casey Affleck; Allison Tolman; Chris Charpentier; Lindsay Ell sits in with Cleto and the Cletones. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Chelsea Handler; Dean Norris; Khalid performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Will Ferrell; Laverne Cox; Jeff Tweedy; Daru Jones. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
