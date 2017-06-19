Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Animal Kingdom' on TNT

SERIES

America's Got Talent Auditions continue in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. NBC

Downward Dog Martin’s (voice of Samm Hodges) seventh birthday is disrupted by the arrival of Nan’s (Allison Tolman) friend Jenn (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and her new puppy. 8 p.m. ABC

The Story of China This new documentary series exploring China’s history begins with a festival devoted to ancient gods. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Chopped Junior Four young cooks compete for the last spot in the competition’s grand finale. 8 p.m. Food Network

Pretty Little Liars Spencer, Hanna and Caleb (Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson and Tyler Blackburn) discover new information regarding Charlotte’s death in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform

iZombie Liv (Rose McIver) takes on the personality of someone from Ravi’s (Rahul Kohli) past and starts to get erotic visions of Ravi. Robert Buckley, David Anders, Malcolm Goodwin and Aly Michalka also star in the first part of the two-part season finale, which concludes next Tuesday. 9 p.m. KTLA

Genius In the two-part season finale, Albert Einstein (Geoffrey Rush) settles into life in America. 9, 10 and 11 p.m. National Geographic

Animal Kingdom As they’re preparing to open the bar, Deran (Jake Weary) is still reluctant to tell Smurf (Ellen Barkin) about the venture in this new episode of the crime drama. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT

World of Dance The competition enters a new phase as the top qualifying acts from each division choose a rival, then face off in a direct elimination duel. Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo judge the performances. 10 p.m. NBC

Queen Sugar The family drama starts its second season before moving into its regular Wednesday time slot. Dawn Lyen-Gardner, Timon Kyle Durrett and Kofi Siriboe star in tonight’s season premiere. 10 p.m. OWN

Wrecked This comic sendup of “Lost” and other castaway dramas opens its second season with two new back-to-back episodes. Zach Cregger, Brian Sacca and Rhys Darby head the ensemble cast. 10 and 10:30 p.m. TBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning South Korean President Moon Jae-in. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Will Ferrell; Ray Romano; Rory McIlroy; author Karen Kingsbury; Isaac Toups. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Actress Zendaya; performance by the cast of “Bandstand.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Paul Shaffer; Reggie Bush; author Janet Mock (“Surpassing Certainty”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Chris Pratt and Lana Parrilla. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kim Kardashian West; author David Grann. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Nischelle Turner. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Steve's favorite segments featuring twins; Steve’s twin daughters, Brandi and Karli. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Hip hop artist 2 Chainz. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Elle Fanning; Ally Maki; James Acaster. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Amy Poehler; Zendaya; the band Imagine Dragons performs; Dweezil Zappa performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ice Cube; Marc Maron; Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Casey Affleck; Allison Tolman; Chris Charpentier; Lindsay Ell sits in with Cleto and the Cletones. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Chelsea Handler; Dean Norris; Khalid performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Will Ferrell; Laverne Cox; Jeff Tweedy; Daru Jones. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

