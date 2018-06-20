Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Young & Hungry' on Freeform

SERIES
MasterChef The top 20 home cooks take a field trip to the historic Anheuser-Busch brewery in Los Angeles, where they prepare a beer-infused lunch for the facility’s employees. Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich are the judges. 8 p.m. Fox
Young & Hungry Gabi and Josh (Emily Osment, Jonathan Sadowski) are officially a couple, and Elliot and Yolanda (Rex Lee, Kym Whitley) are not happy about it. Aimee Carrero also stars in the comedy’s two-episode season premiere. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform
The Originals An uprising by purist vampires leads supernatural factions into a showdown as Vincent, Marcel and Josh (Yusuf Gatewood, Charles Michael Davis, Steven Krueger) are trying to clean up the city. 9 p.m. KTLA
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back Chef Gordon Ramsay takes his road show to New Orleans to visit a Cajun eatery that’s in dire need of salvation. 9 p.m. Fox
Yellowstone Kevin Costner stars as a Montana landowner who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Dave Annable, Gil Birmingham and Kelsey Chow also star. 9 p.m. Paramount
The Expanse The Rocinante crew struggles to survive as Naomi (Dominique Tipper) rejoins her comrades in this new episode of the science-fiction adventure. David Strathairn, Cara Gee, Nadine Nicole and Elizabeth Mitchell also star. 9 p.m. Syfy
SIX As the SEALs are dispatched to retrieve hostages, the Prince (Nikolai Nikolaeff) makes Gina and Michael (Olivia Munn, Dominic Adams) an offer they can’t refuse. 10 p.m. History
Queen Sugar In this new episode, Davis (Timon Kyle Durrett) reveals his secret to Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner), while Ralph (Kofi Siriboe) feels a connection with his boss’ daughter. 10 p.m. OWN
Colony Katie (Sarah Wayne Callies) gets the unsettling feeling there just may be an unexpected dark side to her refugee case work, while Will (Josh Holloway) assists Amy and Broussard (Peyton List, Tory Kittles) on a Resistance operation. 10 p.m. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Aloe Blacc performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Mike Myers; Dan Reynolds; Josh Brolin. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Choreographer Laurieann Gibson (“The Four”); Mayday Parade performs. (N) 7 a.m. KCOP
Megyn Kelly Today Bullying; model Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Amy Schumer; Ludacris; Chris Sullivan; Neon Trees performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Alison Brie. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Bryce Dallas Howard; Jaymes Vaughan; JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Jerry Springer; Kym Whitley (“Young and Hungry”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart; Jamie Foxx and Jay Pharoah; Woody Harrelson; Dax Shepard. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Musician Dan Reynolds (“Believer”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Robert Pattinson; Pete Davidson; Brockhampton performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Trevor Noah; Liza Koshy; Two Feet performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Nick Kroll; Evangeline Lilly; Ne-Yo performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Damian Lewis; Ruth Wilson; Chris Pratt. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Mike Myers; Alison Brie; Kacey Musgraves. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2018 FIFA World Cup Uruguay versus Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m. Fox; Iran versus Spain, 11 a.m. Fox; Denmark versus Australia, 5 a.m. Thursday, FS1
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. SNLA
