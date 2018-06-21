Thursday's TV highlights: 'Shooter' on USA

SERIES
The Gong Show Fred Armisen, Will Arnett and Rita Wilson are celebrity judges on the season premiere of the rebooted talent show. 8 p.m. ABC
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger Tandy and Tyrone (Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph) meet, and each takes the opportunity to finally confide in the one person who may truly understand what they are going through in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
RuPaul’s Drag Race One week before the grand finale, all of the Season 10 contestants return to discuss the highlights and lowlights. 8 p.m. VH1
Marlon When Marlon’s (Marlon Wayans) sisters visit, he convinces Ashley (Essence Atkins) to pretend they are still married to keep them from being disappointed. 9 p.m. NBC
Match Game Celebrity panelists for the season premiere include Kenan Thompson, Niecy Nash, Thomas Lennon, Caroline Rhea, Mark Duplass and Constance Zimmer. 9 p.m. ABC
Queen of the South Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) strikes out on her own, determined to build a new empire as this action-packed drama returns for its third season. Veronica Falcon also star. 9 p.m. USA
Take Two Rachel Bilson (“Hart of Dixie”) stars as an actress who used to play a cop on TV and tries to recover from a career downslide by partnering with a private eye (Eddie Cibrian) to solve cases in this new comedy drama. 10 p.m. ABC
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce Jake (Paul Adelstein) reverts to his old behavior with Abby (Lisa Edelstein) when he objects to Mike (James Lesure) moving in with her in this new episode. 10 p.m. Bravo
Detroiters Sam Richardson (“Veep”) and Tim Robinson (“Saturday Night Live”) return as second-rate ad men and best buddies as this amiable sitcom returns for a second season with two new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
American Woman Kathleen (Mena Suvari) drags Bonnie and Diana (Alicia Silverstone, Jennifer Bartels) to a party in the hills in this new episode of the comedy. 10 p.m. Paramount
Shooter Veteran Bob Lee Swagger (Ryan Phillippe) uncovers some mysterious details about the death of his father that send him into another active conspiracy, as this action series returns with its third season premiere. Josh Stewart, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Harry Hamlin also star. 10 p.m. USA
Alone Severe hunger forces the participants to explore new, unfamiliar and potentially hazardous food sources in this new episode. 10:03 p.m. History
SPECIALS
2018 NBA Draft With the season over, the NBA is about to select its next group young players as the 2018 NBA draft gets under way. The Phoenix Suns are on the clock to make the first selection, unless they trade the pick away. 4 p.m. ESPN
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to George Clooney Julia Roberts presents American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award to close friend and frequent collaborator George Clooney in this new special. 10 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Dr. Christine Moutier. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Chris Pratt and Jeff Goldblum (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”); writer Mark Ellwood. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Fran Drescher. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); Justice Smith (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”); Garrett Clayton; Ta’Rhonda Jones (“Empire”); James McCourt. (N) 7 a.m. KCOP
Megyn Kelly Today Defense attorneys discuss the TV series “In Defense Of.” (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jared Leto; Emily Blunt; Michael Franti, Spearhead performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Cynthia Nixon. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Craig T. Nelson; Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Billy Bob Thornton (“Goliath”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Highlights feature NBA star Steph Curry; MLB star Alex Rodríguez; NBA great Kobe Bryant; NCAA champ Arike Ogunbowale. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Musician Mike Shinoda (“Post Traumatic”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Strahan; Dave Matthews; Dave Matthews Band performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Don Lemon; Mike Colter; Death Cab for Cutie performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Drew Barrymore; David Harbour; Andrea Bocelli performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Foo Fighters; Sophie Turner; Paul McCartney. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Colin Quinn; Tammy Baldwin; Missy Robbins. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2018 FIFA World Cup France versus Peru 8 a.m. Fox; Argentina versus Croatia 11 a.m. Fox; Brazil versus Costa Rica, Friday, 5 a.m. FS1
Baseball The Blue Jays visit the Angels. 7 p.m. FSN
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
