Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Wedding March 4: Something Old, Something New' on Hallmark

SERIES
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives This new episode visits an Italian restaurant in Key Largo, Fla., then samples Southeast Asian fare from a funky food truck in Stockton. 7 p.m. Food Network
Ransom When a mobster takes a couple hostage, their children seek Eric’s (Luke Roberts) help in freeing them. Brandon Jay McLaren, Nazneen Contractor, Karen LeBlanc and Sarah Greene also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Taken When a government official’s daughter is abducted, Mills’ (Clive Standen) rescue efforts are thwarted by someone quite surprising. Jennifer Beals, Adam Goldberg and Jessica Camacho also star in this new episode of the action thriller. 8 p.m. NBC
Vet Gone Wild: Even Wilder Dr. Chris Brown heads to South Africa where he performs surgery on three lionesses in the premiere of this new series. 10:03 p.m. Animal Planet
SPECIALS
2018 Radio Disney Music Awards Selena Gomez, Marshmello, Maren Morris and the South Korean boy band BTS lead the field of nominees with four nods apiece in this year’s honors as selected via online voting by young fans. Meghan Trainor, Maddie Poppe, Echosmith and Charlie Puth are scheduled to perform during this two-hour special taped at the Dolby Theatre. 8 and 9:30 p.m. Disney
MOVIES
The Carey Treatment Adapted from a suspense novel written by Michael Crichton (using a pen name), this 1972 mystery about a Boston pathologist (James Coburn) seeking to clear a surgical colleague (James Hong) unjustly accused of performing an illegal procedure was directed by Blake Edwards, but when production was completed, the studio seized control and reedited the film over the director’s objections. Jennifer O’Neill and Skye Aubrey also star. 5 p.m. TCM
Kingsman: The Golden Circle Matthew Vaughn’s 2017 sequel to his blockbuster 2014 action comedy “Kingsman: The Secret Service” opens a year after the events of the first film, with Eggsy Unwin (Taron Egerton) now a full-fledged part of the Kingsman, having taken his late mentor Harry’s (Colin Firth) title of Galahad. Julianne Moore, Mark Strong, Edward Holcroft, Halle Berry, Elton John and Channing Tatum also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Pretty in Pink Molly Ringwald stars in this 1986 drama written by teen-movie king John Hughes. Andrew McCarthy, Jon Cryer, Annie Potts and James Spader also star. 8 p.m. IFC
Wedding March 4: Something Old, Something New For the fourth time Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett return to their roles as wedding resort partners who are confident that their team at Willow Lake Inn can give their new clients the wedding of their dreams. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Love Means Zero Filmmaker Jason Kohn serves up an excellent pun in the title for his 2017 tennis-themed documentary, which profiles controversial former coach Nick Bollettieri and Andre Agassi, his most famous pupil. 9 p.m. Showtime
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Guest: Sen. Bernie Sanders. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.). Panel: Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland); Carlos Gutierrez; David Urban; Neena Tanden | President, Center for American Progress. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Life inside prison; Todd Fisher; a David Bowie exhibit; a tour of the Tenement Museum. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS The U.S. withdrawal from the U.N. Human Rights Council; U.S. border policy with Mexico: Zied Ra’aa al-Hussein, U.N. Immigration: Linda Chave; Nicholas Kristof, the New York Times; Reihan Salam, the National Review. ‘Space Force’ proposal: Neil deGrasse Tyson. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.). Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.). Battleground polling: Anthony Salvanto; Ed O’Keefe. A focus group with Arizona voters. Panel: Leslie Sanchez; Shannon Pettypiece, Bloomberg; Paula Reid. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Sen. Angus King (I-Maine); Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.). Panel: Erick Erickson, the Resurgent; Stephen Hayes, the Weekly Standard; Kasie Hunt; Heather McGhee, Demos. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources Coverage of immigration policy; media access at the border; the iconic photo of the week: Nicole Carroll, USA Today; Norman Pearlstine, Los Angeles Times; Sarah Ellison, the Washington Post. Family separations: George Takei. Responces to coverage and criticism of President Trump: Glenn Beck. Ghost writer Tony Schwartz (“The Art of the Deal”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Immigration; controversy surrounding the message on First Lady Melania Trump’s jacket during her trip to Texas Federal detention centers; the passing of Charles Krauthammer: Anthony Scaramucci; Mollie Hemingway; Gillian Turner; Richard Fowler; Sara Fischer, Axios Medie. (N) 8 a.m. and Midnight FNC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Immigration: Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). Supreme Court: Leonard Leo, the Federalist Society. Panel: Rich Lowry, National Review; Andrew McCarthy; Donna Edwards; Juan Williams. (N) 11 a.m. FNC, 4 p.m. FNC, 11 p.m. FNC
60 Minutes Smugglers bringing immigrants into the United States in the back of 18-wheelers. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
2018 FIFA World Cup Korea Republic versus Mexico 8 a.m. Fox; Germany versus Sweden 11 a.m. Fox; England versus Panama Sunday, 5 a.m. FS1
Track and Field USATF Outdoor Championships, from Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa. 1 p.m. NBC
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Mets 4 p.m. Fox; The Blue Jays visit the Angels 6 p.m. FSN and 7 p.m. MLB
