Monday's TV highlights: 'Singing With Angry Bird' on 'POV' and more

By
Jun 24, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Korean opera singer Jae-chang Kim, left, is profiled in "Singing With Angry Bird" on a new "POV" on KOCE. (Won Sung-duk)

SERIES

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Derek Hough (“World of Dance”) joins Grylls on a trek through the mountains of Bulgaria in this new installment of the celebrity outdoor-adventure series. 8 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us More illusionists attempt to stump the duo as this reality series launches a fifth season. “How I Met Your Mother” alum Alyson Hannigan returns as host. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Bachelorette A trip to Las Vegas includes a visit from veteran entertainer Wayne Newton on a new episode of the dating show. 8 p.m. ABC

So You Think You Can Dance Auditions continue in New York in this new episode. With judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, Vanessa Hudgens and Stephen “tWitch” Boss and host Cat Deeley. 8 p.m. Fox

Double Dare Liza Koshy takes over as host for a reboot of this wacky kid-centric game show, while original host Marc Summers supplies color commentary for the often-messy physical challenges. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Salvation The populace finally learns that a planet-killing asteroid is on its way as this sci-fi drama returns for a second season. With Jennifer Finnigan, Charlie Rowe, Santiago Cabrera, Ian Anthony Dale and Jacqueline Byers. 9 p.m. CBS

American Ninja Warrior The qualifying rounds move on to Philadelphia as this extreme obstacle-course competition continues. With hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Kristine Leahy. 9 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? “Nashville’s” Charles Esten makes a return appearance on the improv-comedy showcase. 9 p.m. KTLA

Cultureshock This new documentary anthology series launches with “Michael Jackson’s Final Curtain Call,” marking the ninth anniversary of the death of the King of Pop at age 50 in 2009. Choreographer Kenny Ortega and TMZ’s Harvey Levin are among those providing commentary. 9 p.m. A&E

Dietland Plum (Joy Nash) struggles with some harsh realities about dating as she enters the final stage of the New Baptist Plan as this new dramedy continues. Julianna Margulies also stars. 9 p.m. AMC

Wedding Cake Championship Olympic figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir co-host this new baking competition. Kimberly Bailey, Maneet Chauhan and David Tutera are the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network

Drain the Oceans The new episode “Legends of Atlantis” seeks underwater evidence of the fabled sunken city. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

In Defense of The lawyers for Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh share their recollections in the debut installment of this docu-series about defense attorneys who have represented some modern history’s most notorious offenders. 9 p.m. Oxygen

Man v. Food Host Casey Webb visits Baltimore, then St. Louis, in back-to-back new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel

Elementary Holmes’ (Jonny Lee Miller) struggle with sobriety continues on a new episode of the detective drama. Lucy Liu also stars. 10 p.m. CBS

POV The new documentary “Singing With Angry Bird” profiles Jae-chang Kim, a Korean opera singer who leads a choir for impoverished children in India. 10 p.m. KOCE

MOVIES

Believer Imagine Dragons’ front man Dan Reynolds, who is himself a Mormon, explores his church’s treatment of its LGBTQ members in this new documentary. 8 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Matthew Walker; Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dan & Shay perform; VidCon highlights. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA LAPD Chief Michel Moore; Warren G. (N) 7 a.m. KCOP

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Mike Myers; Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”); Casey Webb (“Man v. Food”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Vanessa Bell Calloway. 9 a.m. KCOP

The View Hot topics; hot items at affordable prices. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Real Bobby Brown; Mel B. 10 a.m. KCOP

Harry Iyanla Vanzant (“Iyanla: Fix My Life”). 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Tip “T.I.” Harris; Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Alzheimer’s disease; Melissa Rivers. 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Rare and extreme dermatological and facial issues. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Dr. Drew Pinsky; Tommy Davidson (“Vacation Creation”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Wendy Williams Show The cast of “Chrisley Knows Best”; the Met Gala. 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Chefs Anne Burrell, Missy Robbins and Leah Cohen; Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”). 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman says her former friend lied about losing five babies. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Matt Damon; Luke Bryan performs. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Cress Williams (“Black Lightning”). 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author James Prince (“The Art & Science of Respect”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”); Ta’Rhonda Jones (“Empire”). 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Armie Hammer; Meghan Trainor; poet Rupi Kaur; Bebe Rexha performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jessica Chastain; comic Romesh Ranganathan; comic Scott Rogowsky. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out”); Years & Years performs; Jennie Vee performs; director Joe Russo. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Omari Hardwick (“Power”); Youngr performs; Matilda Lutz. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

2018 FIFA World Cup Uruguay challenges host country Russia, 7 a.m. Fox; Saudi Arabia faces Egypt, 7 a.m. FS1; Iran plays Portugal, 11 a.m. Fox; and Spain meets Morocco, 11 a.m. FS1.

Baseball The Angels visit the Kansas City Royals, 1 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers host the Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m. ESPN, SportsNet LA.

