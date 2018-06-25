Monday's TV highlights: 'Singing With Angry Bird' on 'POV' and more

SERIES
Running Wild With Bear Grylls Derek Hough (“World of Dance”) joins Grylls on a trek through the mountains of Bulgaria in this new installment of the celebrity outdoor-adventure series. 8 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us More illusionists attempt to stump the duo as this reality series launches a fifth season. “How I Met Your Mother” alum Alyson Hannigan returns as host. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Bachelorette A trip to Las Vegas includes a visit from veteran entertainer Wayne Newton on a new episode of the dating show. 8 p.m. ABC
So You Think You Can Dance Auditions continue in New York in this new episode. With judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, Vanessa Hudgens and Stephen “tWitch” Boss and host Cat Deeley. 8 p.m. Fox
Double Dare Liza Koshy takes over as host for a reboot of this wacky kid-centric game show, while original host Marc Summers supplies color commentary for the often-messy physical challenges. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Salvation The populace finally learns that a planet-killing asteroid is on its way as this sci-fi drama returns for a second season. With Jennifer Finnigan, Charlie Rowe, Santiago Cabrera, Ian Anthony Dale and Jacqueline Byers. 9 p.m. CBS
American Ninja Warrior The qualifying rounds move on to Philadelphia as this extreme obstacle-course competition continues. With hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Kristine Leahy. 9 p.m. NBC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? “Nashville’s” Charles Esten makes a return appearance on the improv-comedy showcase. 9 p.m. KTLA
Cultureshock This new documentary anthology series launches with “Michael Jackson’s Final Curtain Call,” marking the ninth anniversary of the death of the King of Pop at age 50 in 2009. Choreographer Kenny Ortega and TMZ’s Harvey Levin are among those providing commentary. 9 p.m. A&E
Dietland Plum (Joy Nash) struggles with some harsh realities about dating as she enters the final stage of the New Baptist Plan as this new dramedy continues. Julianna Margulies also stars. 9 p.m. AMC
Wedding Cake Championship Olympic figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir co-host this new baking competition. Kimberly Bailey, Maneet Chauhan and David Tutera are the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network
Drain the Oceans The new episode “Legends of Atlantis” seeks underwater evidence of the fabled sunken city. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
In Defense of The lawyers for Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh share their recollections in the debut installment of this docu-series about defense attorneys who have represented some modern history’s most notorious offenders. 9 p.m. Oxygen
Man v. Food Host Casey Webb visits Baltimore, then St. Louis, in back-to-back new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel
Elementary Holmes’ (Jonny Lee Miller) struggle with sobriety continues on a new episode of the detective drama. Lucy Liu also stars. 10 p.m. CBS
POV The new documentary “Singing With Angry Bird” profiles Jae-chang Kim, a Korean opera singer who leads a choir for impoverished children in India. 10 p.m. KOCE
MOVIES
Believer Imagine Dragons’ front man Dan Reynolds, who is himself a Mormon, explores his church’s treatment of its LGBTQ members in this new documentary. 8 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Matthew Walker; Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Dan & Shay perform; VidCon highlights. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA LAPD Chief Michel Moore; Warren G. (N) 7 a.m. KCOP
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Mike Myers; Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”); Casey Webb (“Man v. Food”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Vanessa Bell Calloway. 9 a.m. KCOP
The View Hot topics; hot items at affordable prices. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Bobby Brown; Mel B. 10 a.m. KCOP
Harry Iyanla Vanzant (“Iyanla: Fix My Life”). 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Tip “T.I.” Harris; Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Alzheimer’s disease; Melissa Rivers. 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Rare and extreme dermatological and facial issues. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Dr. Drew Pinsky; Tommy Davidson (“Vacation Creation”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Wendy Williams Show The cast of “Chrisley Knows Best”; the Met Gala. 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Chefs Anne Burrell, Missy Robbins and Leah Cohen; Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”). 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her former friend lied about losing five babies. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Matt Damon; Luke Bryan performs. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Cress Williams (“Black Lightning”). 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author James Prince (“The Art & Science of Respect”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”); Ta’Rhonda Jones (“Empire”). 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Armie Hammer; Meghan Trainor; poet Rupi Kaur; Bebe Rexha performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jessica Chastain; comic Romesh Ranganathan; comic Scott Rogowsky. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out”); Years & Years performs; Jennie Vee performs; director Joe Russo. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Omari Hardwick (“Power”); Youngr performs; Matilda Lutz. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
2018 FIFA World Cup Uruguay challenges host country Russia, 7 a.m. Fox; Saudi Arabia faces Egypt, 7 a.m. FS1; Iran plays Portugal, 11 a.m. Fox; and Spain meets Morocco, 11 a.m. FS1.
Baseball The Angels visit the Kansas City Royals, 1 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers host the Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m. ESPN, SportsNet LA.
