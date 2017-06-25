Monday's TV highlights: 'POV: Dalya's Other Country' on PBS

SERIES

The Bachelorette Rachel sends the bachelors a message when she chooses who gets the group date rose before the show heads to Oslo. 8 p.m. ABC

So You Think You Can Dance The auditions move across the country to New York City in this new episode. Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens are judges, and Cat Deeley is the host. 8 p.m. Fox

Superhuman Five new contestants demonstrate their talents, including photographic memory, recognizing bird calls and a unique translating ability. 9 p.m. Fox

POV The documentary series’ 30th season opens with “Dalya’s Other Country,” profiling a young Syrian woman who left her war-torn homeland with her mother to build a new life in Los Angeles. Also featured are two thematically related short subjects, “4.1 Miles” and “From Damascus to Chicago.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Preacher As the series moves into its permanent Monday slot, Jesse, Tulip (Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga) and the vampire Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) manage to track down Fiore (Tom Brooke), the low-level angel who was once their adversary. Graham McTavish also stars. 9 p.m. AMC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jerry Lewis; Lily Collins; Aidy Bryant; Squire Rushnell. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Marisa Tomei (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”); Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; co-host Cat Deeley. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View View Your Deal with Jackie Miranne. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Steve's favorite segments featuring his warm-up guy, Rubin Ervin. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Pharrell Williams; Chris Colfer; Vince Staples performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Actor Michael Keaton; actress Zoe Kazan; comic Tom Shillue. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Dave Franco; Ruth Negga; James Blunt; Sam Fogarino. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

