Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Drunk History' on Comedy Central and more

Civilizations This new installment examines what the concept of “progress” meant to members of the European artistic community in the aftermath of the Enlightenment. Liev Schreiber narrates. 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. KOCE
Little People, Big World This reality series about the Roloff clan wraps another season. 8 p.m. TLC
The 100 Bellamy (Bob Morley) finds himself in a tough spot due to Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) efforts to keep Madi (guest star Lola Flannery) safe on a new episode of the science fiction drama. 9 p.m. KTLA
Animal Kingdom Pearce (Gil Birmingham) closes in on Smurf’s (Ellen Barkin) laundering operation, while Deran (Jake Weary) tries to get to know his long-estranged father (Denis Leary), on a new episode of the crime drama. 9 p.m. TNT
World of Dance The qualifying rounds continue in this new episode of the competition series. With Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo and host/mentor Jenna Dewan. 10 p.m. NBC
Humans Laura (Katherine Parkinson) leads a tense visit by the Dryden Commission to the Shipyard on a new episode of the science fiction drama.10 p.m. AMC
Drunk History “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s” Rachel Bloom is one of the storytellers for the new episode “Heists.” Featured players include Jack Black, Johnny Knoxville, Tony Hale and “Weird Al” Yankovic. Derek Waters hosts. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Fistful of Steel Metalworkers are tasked with building flamethrowers in the debut of this competition series. 10 p.m. History Channel
Our Wild Life This unscripted series about a North Carolina family with a ranch full of exotic animals ends its freshman season. 10 p.m. TLC
Teachers Ms. Watson (Kate Lambert) gets in way over her head after joining a pyramid scheme on a new episode of the sitcom. 10:36 p.m. TV Land
The Music Man Turner Classic Movies’ salute to musicals continues and includes this beloved 1962 adaptation of Meredith Wilson’s Broadway hit. Robert Preston, Shirley Jones and Ron Howard star. 8 p.m. TCM
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jessica Chastain; Mark Bittman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Nick Foles; Shaquille O’Neal; Reggie Miller; Kyrie Irving; Chris Webber; Lisa Leslie. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Minka Kelly (“Titans”); Zedd performs; Jaime King (“Ocean’s Eight”) (N) 7 a.m. KCOP
Megyn Kelly Today A former member of the Children of God. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan John Krasinski; model Hailey Baldwin; Aisha Tyler. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jessica Chastain; author Jon Meacham. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Howie Mandel; Jackelyn Shultz; Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Greg Mathis (“Judge Mathis”); T-Boz (“A Sick Life”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Authors Bill Clinton and James Patterson. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Shaquille O’Neal; Jenna Dewan; Keith Urban performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hugh Grant; professional basketball player Kyrie Irving; political commentator Margaret Hoover. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Nick Kroll; Stacey Abrams; Katie Stevens; Jennie Vee and Joe Russo sit in with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
2018 FIFA World Cup Denmark versus France 7 a.m. Fox; Australia versus Peru 7 a.m. FS1; Nigeria versus Argentina 11 a.m. Fox; and Iceland versus Croatia 11 a.m. FS1
Baseball The Angels battle the Red Sox, 4 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers host the Cubs, 7 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet LA
