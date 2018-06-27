Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Ozzy and Jack's World Detour' on A&E

The Expanse The science fiction adventure series ends its third season on Syfy (look for Season 4 next year on Amazon). In the opener of the two-episode finale Holden (Steven Strait) is still wrestling with some of has past decisions as two factions form among the survivors of the deceleration catastrophe over how to handle a critical threat. Then Holden and his supporters try to stop Ashford (David Strathairn) and his team from destroying the Ring, which could result in utter calamity. 9 and 9:45 p.m. Syfy