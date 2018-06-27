Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Ozzy and Jack's World Detour' on A&E

SERIES
Big Brother Julie Chen is back as host as the series returns to its Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday schedule. 8 p.m. CBS
MasterChef U.S. soccer star-turned-analyst Alexi Lalas challenges contestants to prepare street food consumed by soccer fans in different locales. 8 p.m. Fox
Young & Hungry Josh (Jonathan Sadowski) pretends to join a swim club to create some personal time in the first of two new episodes of the romantic comedy. Emily Osment also stars. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back Los Angeles’ Brownstone Bistro is up for a quickie renovation as Ramsay collaborates with owner Clive Jackson on ways to upgrade and create a fresh new menu. 9 p.m. Fox
Nova This new episode documents the effects of the devastating 2017 hurricane season that brought devastation from Harvey, Irma and Maria, resulting in billions of dollars in damage, and Puerto Rico still struggling to recover in the aftermath. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour On the road Ozzy and Kelly are wakened by a call from Jack that the new baby is about to be born. Back in Los Angeles, the Osbournes welcome a new family member. 9 p.m. A&E
The Expanse The science fiction adventure series ends its third season on Syfy (look for Season 4 next year on Amazon). In the opener of the two-episode finale Holden (Steven Strait) is still wrestling with some of has past decisions as two factions form among the survivors of the deceleration catastrophe over how to handle a critical threat. Then Holden and his supporters try to stop Ashford (David Strathairn) and his team from destroying the Ring, which could result in utter calamity. 9 and 9:45 p.m. Syfy
Code Black On trial for malpractice, Elliot (Noah Gray-Cabey) thinks his fate sealed by some damaging testimony, but documentary footage gives him a glimmer of hope. Rob Lowe and Marcia Gay Harden also star with guest stars Laura Leighton (“Melrose Place”) and Linda Purl. 10 p.m. CBS
Reverie A bombing victim, left in a coma, is Monica’s (Kathryn Morris) only hope of identifying the perpetrator, and Mara (Sarah Shahi) is enlisted to enter the comatose person’s mind. Dennis Haysbert, Sendhil Ramamurthy and Jessica Lu also star in this new episode of the science fiction series. 10 p.m. NBC
Wahlburgers Mark, Donnie and Paul promote a new menu item in this new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. A&E
Yellowstone As the dust settles from a shootout, John (Kevin Costner) calls in a favor and collects on some old debts as Jamie (Wes Bentley) meets with the governor (Wendy Moniz) to do some damage control in this new episode of the modern-day western. 10 p.m. Paramount
Colony Will (Josh Holloway), Broussard (Tory Kittles), Amy (Peyton List) and Bram (Alex Neustaedter) work on a risky plan to kidnap a high-ranking IGA officer in this new episode. 10 p.m. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Restaurateur Danny Meyer. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Hugh Grant; Rossen Reports; Allure magazine Readers Choice Awards. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Pat Houston; Michael Douglas; Christina El Moussa; Nick Kroll, Erica Ash and Lil Rel Howery. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. John Stamos (“A Capitol Fourth”); plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif; Kelly McCreary (the play “Skeleton Crew”); Patrick Soon-Shiong, Los Angeles Times. (N) 7 a.m. KCOP
Megyn Kelly Today Dale Earnhardt Jr.; a former scientologist speaks out. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Adam Sandler; Luke Bryan; Winston Duke. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Amber Tamblyn. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Bradley Whitford; Ellen K; Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Ashanti; Ta’Rhonda Jones (“Empire”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Writer-producer-director Janet Mock (“Pose”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ice Cube; Dale Earnhardt Jr.; the Internet performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Paul Rudd; Ken Jeong; Florence & the Machine performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Hugh Grant; Kyrie Irving; Tim Robinson; Jennie Vee and Joe Russo sit in with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2018 FIFA World Cup Mexico versus Sweden 7 a.m. Fox; Korea Republic versus Germany 7 a.m. FS1; Serbia versus Brazil 11 a.m. Fox; Switzerland versus Costa Rica 11 a.m. FS1
Baseball The Angels visit the Red Sox 4 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers host the Cubs 7 p.m. ESPN and SNLA
