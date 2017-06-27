Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Broadchurch' on BBC America

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage The former “Tonight Show” host returns for his third season of this unscripted series, with two new episodes. In the first, Leno visits former President George W. Bush’s ranch to tool around in W.’s familiar Ford pickup, then he races minivans with Wanda Sykes. In the second episode Leno cruises around Las Vegas with Brad Garrett and goes for a ride in J.B. Smoove’s boat-sized car. 6 and 7 p.m.; 8 and 9 p.m. CNBC

Younger Liza (Sutton Foster) deals with the aftermath of coming clean with Kelsey and Charles (Hilary Duff, Peter Hermann). Josh (Nico Tortorella) also stars in the season premiere. 7 and 10 p.m. TV Land

Big Brother In the two-hour season premiere a new, eclectic group of strangers are guests in a large house, isolated from everyone in the outside world (except host Julie Chen). New episodes will air weekly on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. 8 p.m. CBS

MasterChef This new episode’s mystery box challenge includes some of the finest shellfish in the world. 8 p.m. Fox

Big Pacific This new episode, titled “Violent,” documents various ocean predators and their prey. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

I a.m. Jazz Jazz’s sophomore year of high school begins as the unscripted series telling the story of a transgender teen continues with two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. TLC

Great Yellowstone Thaw Spring comes to Yellowstone National Park and the perils of winter begin to dissipate, but the warmer weather brings another series of threats to the area’s wildlife. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Hood Adjacent With James Davis A comic who was born and raised in South Central Los Angeles, explores a series of contemporary topics in this new weekly series. 9 p.m. Comedy Central

To Tell the Truth Cheryl Burke (“Dancing With the Stars”) joins Boyz II Men member Wanya Morris, “Saturday Night Live” alum Rachel Dratch and Natasha Leggero in guessing which of three people actually is the person whose unique story is told in this reboot of the classic game show. Anthony Anderson hosts. 10 p.m. ABC

Broadchurch Detective Inspector Alec Hardy and Detective Sgt. Ellie Miller (David Tennant, Olivia Colman) return with a new case as this mystery opens its third and final season. Julie Hesmondhalgh, Jodie Whittaker, Andy Buchan and Sarah Parish also star. 10 p.m. BBC America

Queen Sugar Aunt Violet’s (Tina Lifford) time with Hollywood (Omar J. Dorsey) may prove to be shortl-ived, while Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) confronts Davis (Timon Kyle Durrett) about the terms of their custody arrangement. 10 p.m. OWN

Cleverman Koen (Hunter Page-Lochard) works to unite the hairy and human people of the Zone in the season premiere of this science-fiction series from Australia and New Zealand. Iain Glen (“Game of Thrones”), Rob Collins and Deborah Mailman also star. 10 p.m. Sundance

Blood Drive Arthur and Grace (Alan Ritchson, Christina Ochoa) decide to try taking a risky shortcut through a mysterious city, only to fall prey to its night-dwelling inhabitants, in this new episode of the gruesome action series. 10 p.m. Syfy

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Lin-Manuel Miranda; Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig; Lee Brice performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Eric Stonestreet; Dak Prescott; Ansel Elgort. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ansel Elgort (“Baby Driver”); Crunch bongo-drum workout; Dua Lipa performs; Busy Philipps. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, and Jason Mantzoukas; author Adriana Trigiani. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Lamar Odom discusses his recovery, sobriety, family and life after Khloé Kardashian. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jane Lynch; Dax Shepard and Christie Brinkley; James Arthur performs; Jaymes Vaughan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kristen Wiig; Paul Dano; Macklemore; Skylar Grey. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Josh Duhamel; Justin Bartha; Brian Greene. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sean “Diddy” Combs; Hilary Duff; Edgar Wright; Sam Fogarino performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC