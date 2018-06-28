Advertisement

Thursday's TV highlights: 'Take Two' on ABC

Ed Stockly
By
Jun 27, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Rachel Bilson in a new episode of the mystery series "Take Two" on ABC. (David Bukach / ABC)

SERIES

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger Tandy (Olivia Holt) uses her power to get answers about the Roxxon cover-up while Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph) tries to live as a normal teenager with the state basketball finals approaching. 8 p.m. Freeform

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation The season finale of the unscripted series is filled with blow ups and smack downs at the final dinner, where things turn ugly between Ronnie and The Situation. 8 p.m. MTV

RuPauls Drag Race The top four battle it out and RuPaul crowns America’s Next Drag Superstar. 8 p.m. VH1

Marlon Marlon and Ashley (Marlon Wayans, Essence Atkins) are less than honest with each other as they grapple with the decision to sell the house. Bresha Webb and Diallo Riddle also star in the first of two new episodes of the family comedy. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC

Queen of the South Fleeing for her life from hired assassins in Malta, Teresa (Alice Braga) turns to an old friend for help. Peter Gadiot also stars. 9 p.m. USA

Take Two A Hollywood producer (Jonathan Silverman) is found holding a smoking gun while standing near his slain mistress, but maintains his innocence in her death, and Sam (Rachel Bilson) believes him, though Eddie (Eddie Cibrian) thinks the case is open-and-shut in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce Mike’s (James Lesure) demanding travel schedule complicates Abby’s (Lisa Edelstein) efforts to blend their families. 10 p.m. Bravo

American Woman Jessica (Lia McHugh) gets a big break as Bonnie (Alicia Silverstone) struggles with her new routine as a single mother. 10 p.m. Paramount

Shooter Bob Lee (Ryan Phillippe) pays a visit to a local prison, seeking answers about the 1988 murder of his father (Derek Phillips). Also, Julie (Shantel VanSanten) takes a job assisting Sam (David Andrews), the family lawyer. 10 p.m. USA

Alone As the survivalists are forced to work harder to secure food and complete work on their shelters, they begin to face both external and internal threats, including one of Mongolia’s deadliest predators. 10:03 p.m. History

The Opposition w/Jordan Klepper The comedy ends its run. 11:31 p.m. Comedy Central

SPECIALS

VH1 Trailblazer Honors 2018 This new special celebrates heroic pioneers of social justice movements. Honorees include Ryan Murphy, James Baldwin, the ACLU, and Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, the parents of Trayvon Martin. 9:30 p.m. VH1 and LOGO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Rita Moreno; Adrian Davila. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Paul Rudd; Amy Adams; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KCOP

Megyn Kelly Today Tess Holliday. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Anthony Mackie; Jussie Smollett; Ali Wentworth. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Harris Faulkner; Michael Douglas. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Bebe Rexha; Nancy O’Dell; Jordana Brewster. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Darnell Moore (“No Ashes in the Fire”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Amy Adams; Rob Reiner; the Backstreet Boys perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Filmmaker Michael Moore; comic Eric Andre; TV host Derrick Beckles; Kate the Chemist. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Paul Rudd; Florence Welch; Florence & the Machine performs; Jennie Vee and Joe Russo. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2018 FIFA World Cup The group stage continues with Senegal versus Colombia 7 a.m. Fox; Japan versus Poland 7 a.m. FS1; England versus Belgium 11 a.m. Fox; Panama versus Tunisia 11 a.m. FS1

Baseball The Angels visit the Red Sox 4 p.m. ESPN and FSN

WNBA Basketball The Sparks visit Seattle Storm 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

