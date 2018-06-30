Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Ransom' on CBS

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 Trying to find documentation supporting his claim to be a descendant of Alexander the Great, family patriarch Gus (Michael Constantine) is shocked to discover his wedding certificate never was signed by the priest who married Gus and Maria (Lainie Kazan) 50 years ago. Their daughter Toula (Nia Vardalos) and the rest of the clan race to put things right in this 2016 sequel to the 2002 comedy hit. John Corbett and Andrea Martin also star. 10:15 p.m. TNT