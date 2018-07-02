Monday's TV highlights: 'Dietland' on AMC

Dietland Physically battered and emotionally distraught, Plum (Joy Nash) seeks shelter at the feminist collective founded by Verena Baptist (Robin Weigert), where she tries to come to terms with her true identity. Julianna Margulies, Adam Rothenberg and Tamara Tunie also star in this new episode, 9 p.m. AMC. A new episode of the series’ recap talk show “Unapologetic With Aisha Tyler” follows at 10:05 p.m.