Monday's TV highlights: 'Dietland' on AMC

SERIES
Penn & Teller: Fool Us In this new episode, magicians who successfully fooled the duo before are back for another try. With Vinny Grosso, Morgan & West, Paul Gertner and Eric Jones. 8 p.m. KTLA
Salvation Grace and Darius (Jennifer Finnigan, Santiago Carbera) make a pact to keep things professional as they try to broker an international deal to save humanity in this new episode. Charlie Rowe, Tovah Feldshuh (as the U.S. president) and Dennis Boutsikaris reprise their recurring roles. Ian Anthony Dale and Jacqueline Byers also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Cultureshock This limited original series continues with “The Osbournes: The Price of Reality,” a look at the iconic unscripted series that sent rocker Ozzy Osbourne and his family into the glare of the global spotlight. 9 p.m. A&E
Dietland Physically battered and emotionally distraught, Plum (Joy Nash) seeks shelter at the feminist collective founded by Verena Baptist (Robin Weigert), where she tries to come to terms with her true identity. Julianna Margulies, Adam Rothenberg and Tamara Tunie also star in this new episode, 9 p.m. AMC. A new episode of the series’ recap talk show “Unapologetic With Aisha Tyler” follows at 10:05 p.m.
Man v. Food Host Casey Webb is in Orange County, where he tries a 3-pound burger slathered in a sauce made from three of the spiciest peppers on the planet, in this new episode. 9 p.m. Travel
Elementary Holmes and Watson (Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu, who also directs) work a case that draws upon aspects of ancient Egyptian culture, including mummification. John Noble reprises his role as Sherlock’s father, and Julian Sands and Dylan Baker also guest star in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
POV The new documentary “Brimstone & Glory” visits the National Pyrotechnic Festival in Tultepec, Mexico, where fireworks makers gather for 10 days of demonstrations and celebrations. 10 p.m. KOCE
Dallas Cakes In the season finale, Dinosaur World theme park marks the 25th anniversary of the original “Jurassic Park” movie with a giant dinosaur-themed cake that re-creates an iconic moment from the Steven Spielberg blockbuster. 11 p.m. Food Network
MOVIES
The Rape of Recy Taylor This hard-hitting documentary chronicles the harrowing saga of an African American woman who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by six white men in 1944 Alabama. 9 p.m. Starz
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Today Wellness; Bringing Books Back Today; Today Food. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Makeup artist Jamie Greenberg; author and motivational speaker Jon Gordon; actor Marcellas Reynolds. (N) 7 a.m. KCOP
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Rachel Bilson (“Take Two”); Omari Hardwick (“Power”); YouTube stars Joey Graceffa and Rosanna Pansino. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show The cast of “Chrisley Knows Best.” 9 a.m. KCOP
The View Journalist Jake Tapper. 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Grace Byers (“Empire”). 10 a.m. KCOP
Harry Jessie James Decker performs. 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Sanaa Lathan; Jennifer Finnigan; Carnie Wilson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Using apple cider vinegar for weight loss; Greek yogurt. 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Food trends. 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Tracey Edmonds; former NFL star Deion Sanders. 2 p.m. KNBC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Jessica Alba; stuffed peppers. 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her adult son has been verbally abusing her ever since she called 911 on him years ago. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adam Levine; Maroon 5 performs. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Celebrity matches; ball-tossing game. 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Sports journalist Jemele Hill. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
Conan Jeff Daniels; Lauren Ash. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Emilia Clarke; the cast of “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mandy Moore; Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban; Meghan Trainor. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Adam DeVine; Zoey Deutch; The Voidz perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jake Tapper; Jane Krakowski; Devin Dawson performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo (“Avengers: Infinity War”); Neck Deep performs; sports journalist Elle Duncan. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
2018 FIFA World Cup Brazil meets Mexico and Belgium battles Japan as the Round of 16 continues. 7 and 11 a.m. Fox
Baseball The Dodgers play the Pittsburgh Pirates. 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of July 1 - 7, 2018, in PDF format