Monday's TV highlights: 'Dietland' on AMC

Ed Stockly
By
Jul 01, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Robin Weigert ("Deadwood") in a new episode of "Dietland" on AMC. (Patrick Harbron / AMC)

SERIES

Penn & Teller: Fool Us In this new episode, magicians who successfully fooled the duo before are back for another try. With Vinny Grosso, Morgan & West, Paul Gertner and Eric Jones. 8 p.m. KTLA

Salvation Grace and Darius (Jennifer Finnigan, Santiago Carbera) make a pact to keep things professional as they try to broker an international deal to save humanity in this new episode. Charlie Rowe, Tovah Feldshuh (as the U.S. president) and Dennis Boutsikaris reprise their recurring roles. Ian Anthony Dale and Jacqueline Byers also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Cultureshock This limited original series continues with “The Osbournes: The Price of Reality,” a look at the iconic unscripted series that sent rocker Ozzy Osbourne and his family into the glare of the global spotlight. 9 p.m. A&E

Dietland Physically battered and emotionally distraught, Plum (Joy Nash) seeks shelter at the feminist collective founded by Verena Baptist (Robin Weigert), where she tries to come to terms with her true identity. Julianna Margulies, Adam Rothenberg and Tamara Tunie also star in this new episode, 9 p.m. AMC. A new episode of the series’ recap talk show “Unapologetic With Aisha Tyler” follows at 10:05 p.m.

Man v. Food Host Casey Webb is in Orange County, where he tries a 3-pound burger slathered in a sauce made from three of the spiciest peppers on the planet, in this new episode. 9 p.m. Travel

Elementary Holmes and Watson (Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu, who also directs) work a case that draws upon aspects of ancient Egyptian culture, including mummification. John Noble reprises his role as Sherlock’s father, and Julian Sands and Dylan Baker also guest star in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

POV The new documentary “Brimstone & Glory” visits the National Pyrotechnic Festival in Tultepec, Mexico, where fireworks makers gather for 10 days of demonstrations and celebrations. 10 p.m. KOCE

Dallas Cakes In the season finale, Dinosaur World theme park marks the 25th anniversary of the original “Jurassic Park” movie with a giant dinosaur-themed cake that re-creates an iconic moment from the Steven Spielberg blockbuster. 11 p.m. Food Network

MOVIES

The Rape of Recy Taylor This hard-hitting documentary chronicles the harrowing saga of an African American woman who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by six white men in 1944 Alabama. 9 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Today Wellness; Bringing Books Back Today; Today Food. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Makeup artist Jamie Greenberg; author and motivational speaker Jon Gordon; actor Marcellas Reynolds. (N) 7 a.m. KCOP

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Rachel Bilson (“Take Two”); Omari Hardwick (“Power”); YouTube stars Joey Graceffa and Rosanna Pansino. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show The cast of “Chrisley Knows Best.” 9 a.m. KCOP

The View Journalist Jake Tapper. 10 a.m. KABC

The Real Grace Byers (“Empire”). 10 a.m. KCOP

Harry Jessie James Decker performs. 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Sanaa Lathan; Jennifer Finnigan; Carnie Wilson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Using apple cider vinegar for weight loss; Greek yogurt. 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Food trends. 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Tracey Edmonds; former NFL star Deion Sanders. 2 p.m. KNBC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Jessica Alba; stuffed peppers. 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman says her adult son has been verbally abusing her ever since she called 911 on him years ago. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adam Levine; Maroon 5 performs. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Celebrity matches; ball-tossing game. 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Sports journalist Jemele Hill. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

Conan Jeff Daniels; Lauren Ash. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Emilia Clarke; the cast of “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mandy Moore; Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban; Meghan Trainor. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Adam DeVine; Zoey Deutch; The Voidz perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jake Tapper; Jane Krakowski; Devin Dawson performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo (“Avengers: Infinity War”); Neck Deep performs; sports journalist Elle Duncan. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

2018 FIFA World Cup Brazil meets Mexico and Belgium battles Japan as the Round of 16 continues. 7 and 11 a.m. Fox

Baseball The Dodgers play the Pittsburgh Pirates. 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

