Monday's TV highlights: 'Patton' on Encore

SERIES

American Ninja Warrior Past entrants return, while Olympic decathlete Jeremy Taiwo has a go at the course, in a new batch of qualifying rounds. Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Kristine Leahy are the hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta The reality series ends another season. 8 p.m. VH1

Superhuman Special guests Penn & Teller participate in one of the challenges in a new episode of this special-abilities showcase hosted by “Designated Survivor’s” Kal Penn. Mike Tyson, Christina Milian and Dr. Rahul Jandial are on the judges panel. 9 p.m. Fox

Preacher Jesse (Dominic Cooper) and his crew head for New Orleans after getting a tip that God was spotted in the Big Easy on a new episode of the supernatural action drama. Ruth Negga also stars. 9 p.m. AMC

Tiny Paradise The first two installments of this new series look at downsized domiciles in such scenic locations as Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula and the city of Hilo on the big island of Hawaii. 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV

POV The new documentary “The War Room” uses firsthand footage to examine the civil war in Syria over a four-year period. Though the conflict began with relatively peaceful protests during the period known as the Arab Spring, the situation eventually devolved into bloodshed.10 p.m. KOCE

Incredible Edible America Comic-ventriloquist Jeff Dunham and his wife sample down-home cookin’ in Atlanta in a new episode of their foodie travelogue. 10 p.m. Food Network

House Hunters The real-estate series is back with new episodes. 10 p.m. HGTV

MOVIES

Patton Academy Award winner George C. Scott portrays the maverick World War II general in this multi-Oscar-winning 1970 war movie/bio-drama directed by Franklin J. Schaffner. Karl Malden also stars. 5:08 p.m. Encore

Conan the Barbarian Arnold Schwarzenegger portrays the sword-wielding brute in this 1982 fantasy-adventure tale; followed by the 1984 sequel “Conan the Destroyer.” 7 and 10 p.m. SundanceTV

The Other Mother A divorced mom fears the worst about her ex-husband’s new wife in this 2017 TV movie. With Wersching and Kimberley Crossman. 8 p.m. Lifetime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Hollywood; starting over; fidget spinner; Today Food; Justin Hartley; horse therapy for veterans. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America ZZ Ward performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Trinitee Stokes (“K.C. Undercover”); singer Billy Vera. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Vanessa Hudgens; Nick Carter; co-host Cat Deeley. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Chelsea Clinton. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Michael J. Fox; lentil soup. 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Derek Hough. 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Alison Brie; Earth, Wind & Fire performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Frozen diet dinners, fast-food chicken sandwiches and chain-restaurant salads. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A mother refuses to press charges against her abusive boyfriend. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lena Dunham; Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd (“Dancing With the Stars”). 3 p.m. KNBC

Conan Reese Witherspoon; comic Nick Swardson. 11 p.m. TBS

Tavis Smiley Architect Frank Gehry. 11:30 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KVCR, midnight KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dwayne Johnson; Ellie Kemper; Charlie Puth performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Scarlett Johansson; comic Bill Burr; Fleet Foxes perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Sarah Silverman; NBA player Jimmy Butler; Post Malone performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Idris Elba; Jessica Lange; Scott Foley; Earl St. Clair performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Pine; Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.). 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

