Monday's TV highlights: 'Patton' on Encore

SERIES
American Ninja Warrior Past entrants return, while Olympic decathlete Jeremy Taiwo has a go at the course, in a new batch of qualifying rounds. Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Kristine Leahy are the hosts. 8 p.m. NBC
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta The reality series ends another season. 8 p.m. VH1
Superhuman Special guests Penn & Teller participate in one of the challenges in a new episode of this special-abilities showcase hosted by “Designated Survivor’s” Kal Penn. Mike Tyson, Christina Milian and Dr. Rahul Jandial are on the judges panel. 9 p.m. Fox
Preacher Jesse (Dominic Cooper) and his crew head for New Orleans after getting a tip that God was spotted in the Big Easy on a new episode of the supernatural action drama. Ruth Negga also stars. 9 p.m. AMC
Tiny Paradise The first two installments of this new series look at downsized domiciles in such scenic locations as Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula and the city of Hilo on the big island of Hawaii. 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV
POV The new documentary “The War Room” uses firsthand footage to examine the civil war in Syria over a four-year period. Though the conflict began with relatively peaceful protests during the period known as the Arab Spring, the situation eventually devolved into bloodshed.10 p.m. KOCE
Incredible Edible America Comic-ventriloquist Jeff Dunham and his wife sample down-home cookin’ in Atlanta in a new episode of their foodie travelogue. 10 p.m. Food Network
House Hunters The real-estate series is back with new episodes. 10 p.m. HGTV
MOVIES
Patton Academy Award winner George C. Scott portrays the maverick World War II general in this multi-Oscar-winning 1970 war movie/bio-drama directed by Franklin J. Schaffner. Karl Malden also stars. 5:08 p.m. Encore
Conan the Barbarian Arnold Schwarzenegger portrays the sword-wielding brute in this 1982 fantasy-adventure tale; followed by the 1984 sequel “Conan the Destroyer.” 7 and 10 p.m. SundanceTV
The Other Mother A divorced mom fears the worst about her ex-husband’s new wife in this 2017 TV movie. With Wersching and Kimberley Crossman. 8 p.m. Lifetime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Hollywood; starting over; fidget spinner; Today Food; Justin Hartley; horse therapy for veterans. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America ZZ Ward performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Trinitee Stokes (“K.C. Undercover”); singer Billy Vera. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Vanessa Hudgens; Nick Carter; co-host Cat Deeley. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Chelsea Clinton. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Michael J. Fox; lentil soup. 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Derek Hough. 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Alison Brie; Earth, Wind & Fire performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Frozen diet dinners, fast-food chicken sandwiches and chain-restaurant salads. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A mother refuses to press charges against her abusive boyfriend. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lena Dunham; Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd (“Dancing With the Stars”). 3 p.m. KNBC
Conan Reese Witherspoon; comic Nick Swardson. 11 p.m. TBS
Tavis Smiley Architect Frank Gehry. 11:30 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KVCR, midnight KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dwayne Johnson; Ellie Kemper; Charlie Puth performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Scarlett Johansson; comic Bill Burr; Fleet Foxes perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Sarah Silverman; NBA player Jimmy Butler; Post Malone performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Idris Elba; Jessica Lange; Scott Foley; Earl St. Clair performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Pine; Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.). 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download
TV listings for the week of July 2 - 8, 2017