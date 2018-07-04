Wednesday's TV highlights: Independence Day specials and more

SERIES
Code Black While rescuing an injured firefighter, Rox (Moon Bloodgood) is hit by a drunk driver. Also Leanne (Marcia Gay Harden) has good news to tell Ariel (Emily Alyn Lind) about her adoption. 10 p.m. CBS
Colony Will (Josh Holloway) and Katie (Sarah Wayne Callies) question whether their family is safe in Seattle. 10 p.m. USA
Comedy Knockout Yamaneika Saunders discusses blind dates; Julian McCullough has get-rich schemes in the season finale. 11:30 p.m. TRU
SPECIALS
Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular Alix Steel, Carol Massar and Matt Miller co-host live from Boston’s historic esplanade. 5 p.m. Bloomberg
A Capitol Fourth John Stamos returns as host as the annual celebration of Independence Day is presented from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. The varied lineup of performers includes the Beach Boys, Jimmy Buffett, the Temptations, a cappella group Pentatonix, country music’s Lauren Alaina and Luke Combs, gospel singer CeCe Winans, opera great Renée Fleming and violinist Joshua Bell. Jack Everly conducts the National Symphony Orchestra. 8 and 9:30 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Fourth of July at the White House Sara Evans and an array of musical performers accompany a fireworks show saluting the American spirit. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular The yearly event in New York is televised with “American Ninja Warrior” hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila presiding over the festivities. Scheduled performers include Kelly Clarkson (accompanied by the West Point Band and Glee Club on “God Bless America” to mark the song’s 100th anniversary), Blake Shelton, Ricky Martin and Keith Urban. 8 and 10 p.m. NBC
Big Bay Boom Spectacular Live from San Diego, the countdown to the biggest Fourth of July fireworks show on the West Coast begins at 8:30 p.m. on KTLA. The fireworks, accompanied by patriotic music, start at 9.
MOVIES
1776 William Daniels, Howard da Silva and Ken Howard star as John Adams, Ben Franklin and Thomas Jefferson in this 1972 musical. Blythe Danner also stars. 7:15 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila; Elizabeth Mayhew; Sunny Anderson and Anthony Scotto. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Patricia Clarkson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Eric Nicewarner, Whole Foods; filmmaker Eli Steele (“How Jack Became Black”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila; Ken Falke. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chantel Jeffries; La La Anthony (“Power”); Coyote Peterson (“Brave Wilderness”); Dr. Evan Antin. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Deon Cole (“black-ish”); Grill Dads Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey (“Comfort Food Tour”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Alfre Woodard; Beth Behrs; Adam Perry Lang. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the Mariners 1 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers host the Pirates 5 p.m. SNLA
MLS Soccer D.C. United visits LA Galaxy 7:30 p.m. SPST
