Thursday's TV highlights: 'Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger' on Freeform

Shooter Bob Lee’s (Ryan Phillippe) new clue about his father’s murder leads him to the local slaughterhouse run by Red Bama (Eric Ladin). Back in Washington, Nadine and Isaac’s (Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Omar Epps) crusade to shut down Atlas forces them to team up with Carlita (guest star Felisha Terrell), a former Atlas agent who is now on the run. 10 p.m. USA