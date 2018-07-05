Advertisement

Thursday's TV highlights: 'Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger' on Freeform

Ed Stockly
By
Jul 04, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Thursday's TV highlights: 'Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger' on Freeform
Emma Lahana costars in a new episode of "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger" on Freeform. (Skip Bolen / Freeform)

SERIES

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph) heads down a dangerous path to get closer to Det. Connors (J.D. Evermore), as Tandy (Olivia Holt) pretends to be a Roxxon intern in an attempt to get answers. Emma Lahana also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Marlon Marlon, Stevie, Yvette and Ashley (Marlon Wayans, Diallo Riddle, Bresha Webb, Essence Atkins) attend homecoming weekend at Howell University in the first of two new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC

Match Game Celebrity panelists include Joel McHale, Constance Zimmer, David Arquette, Caroline Rhea, Michael Ealy and Laverne Cox. 9 p.m. ABC

Nashville Scarlett (Clare Bowen) tries to help Sean (Jake Etheridge), but he doubts her motives, while Deacon (Charles Esten) deals with forgiveness and a new family dynamic. Hayden Panettiere also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. CMT

Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina tackle the high-pressure Southern California real estate market as they flip a large home in Arcadia. 9 p.m. HGTV

Queen of the South Teresa (Alice Braga) puts her life and her empire on the line as she tries to rescue helpless girls who are being trafficked by her ruthless new business partner. Yancey Arias and Peter Gadiot also star. 9 p.m. USA

Take Two Sam and Eddie (Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian) investigate the disappearance of a disc jockey at a nightclub they both have a history with. Xavier DeGuzman, Aliyah O’Brien and Alice Lee also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce Abby (Lisa Edelstein) clashes with Mike’s (James Lesure) ex-wife (guest star Stephanie Szostak) over boundaries, and Albert (Brian Markinson) feels threatened when Jo and Frumpkis (Alanna Ubach, Maury Sterling) deal with a family emergency. 10 p.m. Bravo

Beat Bobby Flay Scott Conant, Daphne Oz, Thomas Boemer and Brooklyn chef Bao Bao appear in the season finale of the cooking competition. 10 p.m. Food Network

Alone In Mongolia, a monster storm assails the remaining survivalists who take shelter and hope they’ll be able to endure the fierce winds, rain and lightning. 10 p.m. History Channel

Shooter Bob Lee’s (Ryan Phillippe) new clue about his father’s murder leads him to the local slaughterhouse run by Red Bama (Eric Ladin). Back in Washington, Nadine and Isaac’s (Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Omar Epps) crusade to shut down Atlas forces them to team up with Carlita (guest star Felisha Terrell), a former Atlas agent who is now on the run. 10 p.m. USA

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Coney Island Hot Dog Eating Contest winners; financial journalist Jean Chatzky; Today Food with Jocelyn Delk Adams. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Dwayne Johnson and Neve Campbell (“Skyscraper”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Author Jon Gordon. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila (“American Ninja Warrior”); journalist Susannah Cahalan. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (“Power”); Caroline Rhea; makeup artists compete. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Rita Moreno (“One Day at a Time”). 9 a.m. KCOP

The View Journalist Bret Baier; Alan Cumming. 10 a.m. KABC

The Real Derek Hough. 10 a.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Nicole Byer (“Nailed It”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Evangeline Lilly; Pat Houston, Whitney Huston’s former manager; Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A woman tells of unexpectedly giving birth. 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors The Pickle Lady; magnets and menopause; weight-loss tricks. 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Josh Henderson (“The Arrangement”); the WWE’s Nikki and Brie Bella. 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Yvette Nicole Brown (“The Mayor”). 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray An instant-outfit challenge; Michael K. Williams and James Purefoy (“Hap and Leonard”); chili-cheeseburgers. 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Members of a secret Facebook group accuse a woman of various crimes but have no proof. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eva Longoria; Gwen Stefani; Colin Hanks. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Loretta Devine and Meta Golding (“Behind the Movement”). 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah TV producer Janet Mock (“Pose”). 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Tracy Morgan; Kristen Schaal. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jim Parsons; Marlon Wayans; Smashing Pumpkins perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former President Bill Clinton and novelist James Patterson; Tig Notaro. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Jamie Foxx; Glen Powell (“Set It Up”); Gallant and A$AP Ferg perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeff Daniels; Tracee Ellis Ross; Cam performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Benicio Del Toro; Michael Ian Black; Hayley Kiyoko performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Cress Williams (“Black Lightning”); Angus & Julia Stone perform; Charlie Plummer (“All the Money in the World”). 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Women’s basketball The Sparks visit the Minnesota Lynx. 5 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Angels visit the Mariners 7 p.m. FSN

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of July 1 - 7, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement