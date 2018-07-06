Friday's TV highlights: '12 Monkeys' on Syfy and more

SERIES
Masters of Illusion Featured performers in this new episode of the magic showcase include the Surrealists, Xavier Mortimer and Jeki Yoo. Dean Cain is the host. 8 p.m. KTLA
Quantico Shelby (Johanna Braddy) reconnects with someone from her past in a new episode of the espionage drama. Priyanka Chopra, Marlee Matlin and Blair Underwood also star. 8 p.m. ABC
The Great British Baking Show In this new episode, the remaining amateur bakers must tackle desserts like tortes and creme caramel. Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood are the judges. 9 p.m. KOCE
Just Another Immigrant This unscripted series starring British comic Romesh Ranganathan ends its freshman season with back-to-back new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Showtime
12 Monkeys The fate of humanity hangs in the balance as this time-traveling action drama based on the 1995 Bruce Willis film wraps its four-season run with a two-part series finale. Aaron Stanford, Amanda Schull and Emily Hampshire star. 9 and 10 p.m. Syfy
Food Flirts The Brass sisters sample a wide variety of tasty treats as they take a road trip around Cape Cod in the first of two new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. KOCE
C.B. Strike The detective (Tom Burke) investigates after a severed leg is delivered to his London office in a new episode of this drama adapted from the mystery novels that “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling wrote under the pen name Robert Galbraith. 10 p.m. Cinemax
Bridezillas This reality series about super-demanding brides-to-be ends another season. 10 p.m. WE
MOVIES
East of Eden James Dean heads the cast of director Elia Kazan’s 1955 film set in 1917 California and based on novelist John Steinbeck’s reimagining of the Old Testament story of Cain and Abel. Julie Harris and Burl Ives also star. 8 p.m. KCET
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Lady Antebellum performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America G-Eazy performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chef Geoffrey Zakarian; Dorothy performs; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Warren G. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Matt Iseman; Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Eddie Cibrian (“Take Two”); a cake-decorating competition; Charlie Puth performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Penn & Teller (“Fool Us”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Amy Adams; Patricia Clarkson; Ziggy Marley performs; Carrie Ann Inaba guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Washington Week (Season premiere) President Trump's list of prospective Supreme Court justices; the NATO Summit; Trump’s U.K. visit; the U.S.-Russia summit: Kimberly Atkins, the Boston Herald; Seung Min Kim, the Washington Post; Mark Landler, the New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2018 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals: Uruguay versus France 7 FS1; Brazil versus Belgium. 11 a.m. FS1
Baseball The Angels host the Dodgers in the opener of the annual freeway series. 7 p.m. FSN, SportsNet LA
