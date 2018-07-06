Advertisement

Friday's TV highlights: '12 Monkeys' on Syfy and more

By
Jul 05, 2018 | 8:00 PM
"12 Monkeys" ends its four-season run on Syfy. With Amanda Schull and Aaron Stanford. (Syfy)

SERIES

Masters of Illusion Featured performers in this new episode of the magic showcase include the Surrealists, Xavier Mortimer and Jeki Yoo. Dean Cain is the host. 8 p.m. KTLA

Quantico Shelby (Johanna Braddy) reconnects with someone from her past in a new episode of the espionage drama. Priyanka Chopra, Marlee Matlin and Blair Underwood also star. 8 p.m. ABC

The Great British Baking Show In this new episode, the remaining amateur bakers must tackle desserts like tortes and creme caramel. Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood are the judges. 9 p.m. KOCE

Just Another Immigrant This unscripted series starring British comic Romesh Ranganathan ends its freshman season with back-to-back new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Showtime

12 Monkeys The fate of humanity hangs in the balance as this time-traveling action drama based on the 1995 Bruce Willis film wraps its four-season run with a two-part series finale. Aaron Stanford, Amanda Schull and Emily Hampshire star. 9 and 10 p.m. Syfy

Food Flirts The Brass sisters sample a wide variety of tasty treats as they take a road trip around Cape Cod in the first of two new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. KOCE

C.B. Strike The detective (Tom Burke) investigates after a severed leg is delivered to his London office in a new episode of this drama adapted from the mystery novels that “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling wrote under the pen name Robert Galbraith. 10 p.m. Cinemax

Bridezillas This reality series about super-demanding brides-to-be ends another season. 10 p.m. WE

MOVIES

East of Eden James Dean heads the cast of director Elia Kazan’s 1955 film set in 1917 California and based on novelist John Steinbeck’s reimagining of the Old Testament story of Cain and Abel. Julie Harris and Burl Ives also star. 8 p.m. KCET

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Lady Antebellum performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America G-Eazy performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Chef Geoffrey Zakarian; Dorothy performs; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Warren G. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Matt Iseman; Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Eddie Cibrian (“Take Two”); a cake-decorating competition; Charlie Puth performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Penn & Teller (“Fool Us”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Amy Adams; Patricia Clarkson; Ziggy Marley performs; Carrie Ann Inaba guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Washington Week (Season premiere) President Trump's list of prospective Supreme Court justices; the NATO Summit; Trump’s U.K. visit; the U.S.-Russia summit: Kimberly Atkins, the Boston Herald; Seung Min Kim, the Washington Post; Mark Landler, the New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2018 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals: Uruguay versus France 7 FS1; Brazil versus Belgium. 11 a.m. FS1

Baseball The Angels host the Dodgers in the opener of the annual freeway series. 7 p.m. FSN, SportsNet LA

