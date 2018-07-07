Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Justice League' on HBO and more

SERIES
Summer Camp Island An elephant and a hedgehog find themselves at a wacky summer camp as this animated series premieres with a marathon of 20 quarter-hour episodes. 6 to 11 a.m. Cartoon Network
Me, Myself & I This long-canceled sitcom starring “SNL’s” Bobby Moynihan and “Night Court’s” John Larroquette burns off a pair of previously unaired episodes. 8 and 8:30 p.m. CBS
Living Biblically This other canceled sitcom starring Jay R. Ferguson also offers up two unaired episodes. David Krumholtz, Camryn Manheim and “Roseanne’s” Sara Gilbert also star. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CBS
SPECIALS
Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma The comic and talk-show host riffs on current events and more in this new stand-up special filmed live at Tulsa’s Brady Theater. 10 p.m. HBO
MOVIES
Justice League DC Comics’ Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash unite to battle an ancient evil in director Zack Snyder’s 2017 superhero flick. Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller star. 8 p.m. HBO
Room for Murder A college coed gets an unwelcome surprise when she returns home on break in this 2018 thriller. With Adam Huber and Jenna Kanell. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and “Doctor Who’s” Karen Gillan play the grown-up avatars of four teens trapped inside a video game in director Jake Kasdan’s 2017 sort-of sequel to the 1995 fantasy-adventure tale that starred Robin Williams. 8 p.m. Starz
Planet Earth: One Amazing Day Robert Redford narrates this 2017 nature documentary shot by three filmmakers, each working at different spots on the globe over the course of a single day. 9 p.m. BBC America
Marshall “Black Panther’s” Chadwick Boseman portrays a young Thurgood Marshall in director Reginald Hudlin’s 2017 bio-drama about the future Supreme Court justice’s earlier career as a lawyer for the NAACP in the 1940s. Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens, Sterling K. Brown and James Cromwell also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Headlines: Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.); headlines: Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Exploring the differences between introverts and extroverts; trees at the Battle of Gettysburg that are still alive 155 years later; comedian Louie Anderson; Foo Fighters singer-guitarist Dave Grohl discusses his career; Michael J. Fox talks about his battle with Parkinson’s; a farm-to-table chef whose farm is in a national park; the challenges of cramped airline seating. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sudden transformation; stories of Kim Jong Un’s father and grandfather; North Korea’s propaganda machine. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa); Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.); Kay Bailey Hutchison, U.S. Representative to NATO. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.); Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.); former Asst. U.S. Atty. Mimi Rocah. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos President Trump’s next Supreme Court nominee: Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Trump judicial-nominee adviser Leonard Leo; upcoming NATO meeting: Kay Bailey Hutchison, U.S. Representative to NATO. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Headlines: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R.-S.C.); President Trump’s deliberations for a Supreme Court nominee: Ilyse Hogue, NARAL Pro-Choice America; Trump’s upcoming visit to the annual NATO summit in Brussels: Kay Bailey Hutchison, U.S. Representative to NATO. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Fox News Channel
Reliable Sources Family separations at the border; President Trump’s unveiling of his Supreme Court nominee; investigative journalism's role in former EPA chief Scott Pruitt’s ouster; the interconnectedness of the Trump White House and Fox News. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz President Trump’s possible Supreme Court nominees; Scott Pruitt’s resignation as EPA chief; recent shootings at the Capital Gazette. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News Channel
60 Minutes An ex-convict turned law professor; the Voyager space probes; pro soccer player Christian Pulisic. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
2018 FIFA World Cup Sweden plays England, then Croatia faces host country Russia in quarterfinal action. 7 and 11 a.m. Fox
Soccer Los Angeles FC welcomes Orlando City SC, 1:30 p.m. Fox; the Galaxy host the Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
Auto racing NASCAR’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 takes place at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. 4 p.m. NBC
Baseball The Dodgers and the Angels continue their Freeway Series in Anaheim. 4 p.m. Fox
Women’s basketball The Sparks host the Washington Mystics. 4 p.m. SportsNet
