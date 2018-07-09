Advertisement

Monday's TV highlights: 'Cultureshock' on A&E and more

Jul 08, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Talk-show host Jerry Springer is featured in a new episode of "Cultureshock" on A&E. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

SERIES

Deadly Rich First-person accounts from friends and relatives of the victims help tell the stories of murders among society’s elite in this new 10-episode true-crime series. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

American Ninja Warrior The obstacle-course competition moves on to Minneapolis as the qualifying rounds continue. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila are the hosts, with Kristine Leahy as cohost. 8 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Guest magicians Ryan Chandler, Ryan Hayashi, Dirk Losander and Ed Ripley try to confound the duo in this new episode. Alyson Hannigan is the host. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Bachelorette Becca and the remaining bachelors head for the Bahamas, where the musical group Baha Men performs. 8 p.m. ABC

So You Think You Can Dance “Academy Week” begins on a new episode of the dance competition. Cat Deeley hosts. 8 p.m. Fox

In Defense of The court-ordered attorney who represented Jodi Arias in her sensationalized murder trial looks back on the case in this new installment of the true-crime series. 8 p.m. Oxygen

Salvation Grace (Jennifer Finnigan) is pressured to lie under oath on a new episode of the sci-fi drama. 9 p.m. CBS

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Comic Jonathan Mangum makes a return appearance on the improv-comedy show. 9 p.m. KTLA

Cultureshock Jerry Springer, Maury Povich, Sally Jessy Raphael and others discuss the cultural impact of tabloid talk shows in the new episode “The Rise of Trash TV.” 9 p.m. A&E

Dietland Plum (Joy Nash) redoubles her efforts to discover her true voice in this new episode of the dramedy. Julianna Margulies and Robin Weigert also star. 9 p.m. AMC

Wedding Cake Championship An engaged couple has an unusual request on a new episode of the baking competition hosted by Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir. 9 p.m. Food Network

Drain the Oceans Computer simulations are used to map the bottom of the Nile River in the new episode “Egypt’s Lost Wonders.” 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Man v. Food Host Casey Webb visits a specialty sandwich shop in Duluth, Minn., in this new episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Elementary Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) believes his father, Morland (John Noble), is in extreme danger in a new episode of the detective drama. Lucy Liu also stars. 10 p.m. CBS

POV Adam Sobel’s 2017 documentary “The Workers Cup” focuses on migrant workers from Asia and Africa who are building soccer venues and other facilities in preparation for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. 10 p.m. KOCE

Ridiculous Cakes A cake inspired by the movie “Trolls” and another with a UFO theme are on display as this series returns for a second season with two new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network

Escaping Polygamy A young FLDS woman reaches out to Shanell and Kolleen to help her escape in a new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. Lifetime

Floribama Shore This reality series about hard-partying young people in the South is back for another season. 10 p.m. MTV

SPECIALS

Hot Rods and Muscle Cars Airing as part of History’s “Car Week,” this new two-hour special highlights some iconic muscle cars as it chronicles the rise, fall and resurrection of America’s hot-rod culture. 8 p.m. History Channel

MOVIES

The Night of the Hunter Robert Mitchum plays a twisted serial killer in the guise of a preacher in director Charles Laughton’s visually arresting 1955 thriller. Shelley Winters and Lillian Gish also star. 7 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Singer-songwriter John Legend. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Armie Hammer. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Makeup artist Jamie Greenberg. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Armie Hammer; cryotherapy. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Summer beauty must-haves; celebrity headlines. 9 a.m. KCOP

The View Hot topics; hot items at affordable prices; summer reads. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Real Jerrika Hinton (“Here and Now”). 10 a.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kevin Hart; Josh McBride; Candace Cameron Bure. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Alzheimer’s disease; a supermarket staple that may be sabotaging viewers’ weight-loss goals. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Grumbling sounds; child’s cheek lesion; severe reaction to shoes; drunk yoga; hair-dryer burnout. 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Matchmaker Patti Stanger; Carolina Guerra (“Animal Kingdom”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Emily Wickersham (“N.C.I.S.”). 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Supermodel Emme; foods to make one smarter; scampi. 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman and her boyfriend insist he is not abusive; the family is confronted with video evidence. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tracee Ellis Ross; Jason Aldean performs. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real David Arquette; Camilla Luddington; guest co-host DeRay Davis. 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Activist Amy Siskind. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR

Conan Steven Yeun; commentator Van Jones. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Strahan; Dave Matthews Band performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gordon Ramsay; Andrew Rannells; Shye Ben Tzur, Jonny Greenwood and the Rajasthan Express perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Charlize Theron; David Oyelowo; Joel Edgerton; Derren Brown. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Hayes; Lil Rel Howery; Years & Years perform. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Zach Braff; the Oh Hellos perform; Harris Dickinson (“Trust”). 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Dodgers play the San Diego Padres. 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

