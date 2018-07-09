Monday's TV highlights: 'Cultureshock' on A&E and more

SERIES
Deadly Rich First-person accounts from friends and relatives of the victims help tell the stories of murders among society’s elite in this new 10-episode true-crime series. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
American Ninja Warrior The obstacle-course competition moves on to Minneapolis as the qualifying rounds continue. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila are the hosts, with Kristine Leahy as cohost. 8 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Guest magicians Ryan Chandler, Ryan Hayashi, Dirk Losander and Ed Ripley try to confound the duo in this new episode. Alyson Hannigan is the host. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Bachelorette Becca and the remaining bachelors head for the Bahamas, where the musical group Baha Men performs. 8 p.m. ABC
So You Think You Can Dance “Academy Week” begins on a new episode of the dance competition. Cat Deeley hosts. 8 p.m. Fox
In Defense of The court-ordered attorney who represented Jodi Arias in her sensationalized murder trial looks back on the case in this new installment of the true-crime series. 8 p.m. Oxygen
Salvation Grace (Jennifer Finnigan) is pressured to lie under oath on a new episode of the sci-fi drama. 9 p.m. CBS
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Comic Jonathan Mangum makes a return appearance on the improv-comedy show. 9 p.m. KTLA
Cultureshock Jerry Springer, Maury Povich, Sally Jessy Raphael and others discuss the cultural impact of tabloid talk shows in the new episode “The Rise of Trash TV.” 9 p.m. A&E
Dietland Plum (Joy Nash) redoubles her efforts to discover her true voice in this new episode of the dramedy. Julianna Margulies and Robin Weigert also star. 9 p.m. AMC
Wedding Cake Championship An engaged couple has an unusual request on a new episode of the baking competition hosted by Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir. 9 p.m. Food Network
Drain the Oceans Computer simulations are used to map the bottom of the Nile River in the new episode “Egypt’s Lost Wonders.” 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Man v. Food Host Casey Webb visits a specialty sandwich shop in Duluth, Minn., in this new episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Elementary Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) believes his father, Morland (John Noble), is in extreme danger in a new episode of the detective drama. Lucy Liu also stars. 10 p.m. CBS
POV Adam Sobel’s 2017 documentary “The Workers Cup” focuses on migrant workers from Asia and Africa who are building soccer venues and other facilities in preparation for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. 10 p.m. KOCE
Ridiculous Cakes A cake inspired by the movie “Trolls” and another with a UFO theme are on display as this series returns for a second season with two new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network
Escaping Polygamy A young FLDS woman reaches out to Shanell and Kolleen to help her escape in a new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. Lifetime
Floribama Shore This reality series about hard-partying young people in the South is back for another season. 10 p.m. MTV
SPECIALS
Hot Rods and Muscle Cars Airing as part of History’s “Car Week,” this new two-hour special highlights some iconic muscle cars as it chronicles the rise, fall and resurrection of America’s hot-rod culture. 8 p.m. History Channel
MOVIES
The Night of the Hunter Robert Mitchum plays a twisted serial killer in the guise of a preacher in director Charles Laughton’s visually arresting 1955 thriller. Shelley Winters and Lillian Gish also star. 7 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Singer-songwriter John Legend. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Armie Hammer. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Makeup artist Jamie Greenberg. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Armie Hammer; cryotherapy. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Summer beauty must-haves; celebrity headlines. 9 a.m. KCOP
The View Hot topics; hot items at affordable prices; summer reads. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Jerrika Hinton (“Here and Now”). 10 a.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kevin Hart; Josh McBride; Candace Cameron Bure. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Alzheimer’s disease; a supermarket staple that may be sabotaging viewers’ weight-loss goals. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Grumbling sounds; child’s cheek lesion; severe reaction to shoes; drunk yoga; hair-dryer burnout. 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Matchmaker Patti Stanger; Carolina Guerra (“Animal Kingdom”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Emily Wickersham (“N.C.I.S.”). 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Supermodel Emme; foods to make one smarter; scampi. 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman and her boyfriend insist he is not abusive; the family is confronted with video evidence. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tracee Ellis Ross; Jason Aldean performs. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real David Arquette; Camilla Luddington; guest co-host DeRay Davis. 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Activist Amy Siskind. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR
Conan Steven Yeun; commentator Van Jones. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Strahan; Dave Matthews Band performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gordon Ramsay; Andrew Rannells; Shye Ben Tzur, Jonny Greenwood and the Rajasthan Express perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Charlize Theron; David Oyelowo; Joel Edgerton; Derren Brown. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Hayes; Lil Rel Howery; Years & Years perform. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Zach Braff; the Oh Hellos perform; Harris Dickinson (“Trust”). 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers play the San Diego Padres. 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of July 8 - 14, 2018, in PDF format