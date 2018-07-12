Thursday's TV highlights 'Southern Charm' on Bravo

SERIES
Little Big Shots Identical twin singers, a contemporary dance duo and brother and sister magicians are among the highlights of the season finale. 8 p.m. NBC
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger A mysterious man in a catatonic state for almost a decade may be the key for Tandy (Olivia Holt) to finally clear her father’s name in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
Marlon Marlon (Marlon Wayans) doles out some questionable advice to Zack (Amir O’Neil) and his classmates on career day at school. Then, in the season finale, Marlon throws himself a funeral party. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC
Southern Charm After five years of constant tension, Patricia invites Kathryn to her winter ball, but then the truce between Craig and Naomie blows up when he brings a date to the ball in the season finale of this drama-filled unscripted series. With Ashley Jacobs, Thomas Ravenel and Jennifer Snowden. 9 p.m. Bravo
Nashville Deacon (Charles Esten) and the girls are worried when Gideon (Ronny Cox) starts leaving. Hayden Panettiere, Josh Stamberg and Clare Bowen also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CMT
Queen of the South Teresa (Alice Braga) flees Europe to make a fresh start in the relative safety of the American Southwest, but she soon must deal with a “commission” of cartel bosses and a corrupt local sheriff in this new episode. 9 p.m. USA
Take Two Sam (Rachel Bilson) isn’t especially eager for a reunion with her former fiancé (guest star Greyston Holt), but he needs her help after his laptop (containing stolen information) is stolen. Eddie Cibrian, Xavier DeGuzman, Aliyah O’Brien and Alice Lee also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Beat Bobby Flay Judges Seamus Mullen and Michael Psilakis decide to take on “Iron Chef” Bobby Flay themselves, and Food Network stars Marcus Samuelsson and Sunny Anderson judge the judges in the season premiere of the cooking competition. 10 p.m. Food Network
American Woman While her relationship with Adam (Sam Morgan) moves ahead, Bonnie’s (Alicia Silverstone) connection with her daughters is faltering. Mena Suvari, Jennifer Bartels and Jonathan Chase also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Paramount
Shooter Helped by some new information about his dad’s involvement in the Vietnam War, Bob Lee (Ryan Phillippe) searches for the men who were really responsible for Earl’s killing in this new episode. Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Omar Epps also star. 10 p.m. USA
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce With Collette (Stephanie Szostack) now living in Sacramento, Abby (Lisa Edelstein) is a full-time stepmom in this new episode. 10:15 p.m. Bravo
SPECIALS
Hot Wheels: 50th Anniversary Special The history of the iconic toy’s journey and the brand’s multi-generational influence on car culture and design is documented in this new special. 8 p.m. History
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Laurie Santos, professor of psychology; Lina Alathari, National Threat Assessment Center. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today JJ Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Neve Campbell; Zachary Quinto; chef Marcus Samuelsson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy; florist Eric Buterbaugh; Chadwick Johnson performs; figure skater Tara Lipinski; Linda Wells and Jamie Greenberg. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today David Kellman; Bobby Shafran; Tim Wardle. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Neve Campbell (“Skyscraper”); James Van Der Beek. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Kathryn Hahn; Big Boy. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Digestion type; Catelynn Lowell and husband Tyler Baltierra (“Teen Mom OG”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
Conan Andy Samberg; Nicole Byer; Dawes performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Lawrence O’Donnell; Liv Tyler; Young the Giant performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kathy Griffin; Jim Jefferies; Vance Joy. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
WNBA Basketball Dallas Wings visit LA Sparks, 12:30 p.m. SPST
Baseball The Angels host the Mariners, 7 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers visit the Padres, 7 p.m. SNLA
2018 Wimbledon Championships Men’s semifinals, 5 a.m. Friday. ESPN
