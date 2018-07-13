Friday's TV highlights: 'Whistleblower' on CBS

SERIES
Whistleblower Attorney Alex Ferrer, who was previously a judge and before that a police officer, hosts this new series that focuses on people who publicized corporate wrongdoing, at potential risk to themselves and their families. The premiere deals with a pediatric dental chain that took on a pharmaceutical giant. 8 p.m. CBS
Masters of Illusion Titou, Greg Frewin, Spidey, Billy Kidd, Jibrizy, Chris Randall, George Iglesias and Murray SawChuck are the featured magicians in this new episode. Dean Cain hosts. 8 p.m. KTLA
Quantico Personal tragedies befall both Owen and McQuigg (Blair Underwood, Alan Powell), which may mean team members’ families are being targeted. Timothy V. Murphy guest stars. Priyanka Chopra, Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy, Russell Tovey and Marlee Matlin also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
The Great British Baking Show The contestants must prepare an American pie. Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood are the judges in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE
Cooper’s Treasure After finding evidence of an 18th century-era lifeboat near shore, Darrell and the team discover the shipwreck it came from. 9 p.m. Discovery
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives This new episode visits a Denver spot that has biscuit sandwiches and late-night Italian options. Then host Guy Fieri catches up with an Illinois restaurant owner who reminisces on how this show changed his life and his menu. 9 p.m. Food Network
20/20 DNA detective CeCe Moore unlocks secrets about a man’s family, who may have abandoned him as an infant, in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Food Flirts Chocolate pretzel brioche bread pudding with raspberry whipped cream is featured in the first of two new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. KOCE
C.B. Strike This miniseries presentation of three mysteries by Robert Galbraith (author J.K. Rowling) draws to a close with “Career of Evil: Part 2,” which finds a London private eye (Tom Burke) hitting several local strip clubs seeking information on one of the murder suspects (guest star Andrew Brooke) while the killer continues to taunt them. Holliday Grainger and Kerr Logan also star. 10 p.m. Cinemax
SPECIALS
Evel Live: Supercharged Travis Pastrana honors daredevil Evel Knievel by attempting three of his most dangerous feats in a modern-day re-creation inspired by the motorcycle Knievel used in this new special. 9 p.m. History
Dateline NBC The news-special “Jonestown: An American Tragedy” offers an in-depth look at the journalists who exposed the dangers of cult leader Jim Jones. 10 p.m. NBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today OneRepublic performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Backstreet Boys perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Pink Martini performs; Chris Wallace, Fox News; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes Dionne Warwick. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today McCall Dempsey; Heather Kaplan; Claire Mysko. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Liv Tyler (“Harlots”); Bernadette Peters. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View John Quiñones. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Chef and author Candice Kumai (“Kintsugi Wellness”) (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Terry Crews; Karrueche Tran. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Pain relievers may contribute to anxiety and depression; Whitney Houston’s sister-in-law. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week President Trump at the NATO Summit, meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May and Russian President Putin; Supreme Court nominee; trade with China: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Kayla Tausche, CNBC; Katty Kay, BBC. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Carey Mulligan; Kate the Chemist. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Freeway Series heads north on the 5, to Dodger Stadium as the Angels visit their crosstown rivals. 7 p.m. FSN and SNLA
