Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Mean Girls' on Bravo

Mamma Mia! A huge success on stage, the musical inspired by the songs of the Swedish pop group ABBA makes an entertaining 2008 movie, enhanced by lovely Greek locations. Amanda Seyfried plays a young bride-to-be who wants to know her father’s identity before she walks down the aisle. Her mother (Meryl Streep) isn’t much help, so she invites the likeliest candidates (Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard) to the nuptials. Christine Baranski and Julie Walters also star. The film’s sequel opens in theaters Next Friday. 8:30 p.m. NBC