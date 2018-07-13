Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Mean Girls' on Bravo

SERIES
Sesame Street The Count makes a counting mistake and tries to find another job in the season finale. 9 a.m. HBO
Me, Myself & I At Thanksgiving the present-day Darryl and Wendy (Jaleel White, Tia Mowry) set up Alex (Bobby Moynihan) with a seemingly perfect woman (guest star Sarah Burns) in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 8:30 p.m. CBS
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet When a little puppy is kicked in the head by a donkey, Dr. Jeff is her only hope in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Living Biblically When Chip (Jay R. Ferguson) becomes a contender for a journalism award, he worries about the commandment: “Thou shalt not covet.” Tony Rock, Ian Gomez, David Krumholtz, Lindsey Kraft and Camryn Manheim also star in the first of two new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CBS
Planet Earth: South Pacific This new series takes a closer look at the scattering of islands, from the Tropics to the sub-Antartic waters of the Southern Ocean. 9 p.m. BBC America
MOVIES
Mean Girls A naive teen (Lindsay Lohan) starts public school and is befriended by the elite girls clique and by two outsiders — gay Damian (Daniel Franzese) and nonconformist Janis (Lizzy Caplan). Tina Fey wrote this 2004 comedy and plays a teacher and later adapted her script into a Broadway musical. Jonathan Bennett also stars. 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.
Battle of the Sexes Emma Stone and Steve Carell star as tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs in this 2017 British-American biographical sports film that takes a lightly comedic approach in its chronicle of events leading up to the highly publicized 1973 match between them. 8 p.m. HBO
Mamma Mia! A huge success on stage, the musical inspired by the songs of the Swedish pop group ABBA makes an entertaining 2008 movie, enhanced by lovely Greek locations. Amanda Seyfried plays a young bride-to-be who wants to know her father’s identity before she walks down the aisle. Her mother (Meryl Streep) isn’t much help, so she invites the likeliest candidates (Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard) to the nuptials. Christine Baranski and Julie Walters also star. The film’s sequel opens in theaters Next Friday. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Baby Driver Edgar Wright’s 2017 action drama about a young music lover (Ansel Elgort) forced to work as a getaway driver for a crime kingpin (Kevin Spacey) boasts a gallery of performances from an eclectic cast includes Lily James, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx and Jon Bernthal. 10:05 p.m. Showtime
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace From Helsinki coverage of President Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin: Alexander Dynkin, Institute of World Economy and International Relations; Douglas Lute, former U.S. Ambassador to NATO; William Burns, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia. Helsinki panel: Jonathan Swan, Axios; Michael Gordon, Wall Street Journal. Wash. D.C. panel: Karl Rove; Newt Gingrich; Susan Page, USA Today; Charles Lane, the Washington Post. (N) 6 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. FNC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ken.). Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). The Helsinki summit: David Remnick, the New Yorker; Masha Gessen; Nicholas Burns; Julia Ioffe. Panel (from Helsinki): Susan Glasser; David Gergen; John Kirby; Philip Mudd.(N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Jennifer Garner; rock band The Killers. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS President Trump and NATO; President Trump in the U.K. the Trump/Putin summit: Bernard Henri-Lévy; Tanit Koch; John Micklethwait. The Helsinki summit: Anne Applebaum, the Washington Post. The U.N. report on extreme poverty and human rights in the U.S.: Philip Alston, the United Nations. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas); Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.); Rep. Joe Crowley (D-N.Y.); Victoria Nuland. Panel: Rachael Bade, Politico; Ben Domenech, the Federalist; David Nakamura, the Washington Post; Gera Seib, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas); Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.); Rep. Joe Crowley (D-N.Y.). Victoria Nuland. Panel: Rachael Bade, Politico; Ben Domenech, the Federalist; David Nakamura, the Washington Post; Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos National Security Adviser John Bolton. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.); Donna Brazile; Elisabeth Bumiller, the New York Times; Steve Inskeep, NPR. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources Covering the Helsinki summit: Carl Bernstein; Sam Vinograd; Jonathan Chait, New York Magazine. Insight into Trump’s actions: co-author Tony Schwartz (“The Art of the Deal”). Trump's relationship with Murdoch-owned news outlets; Bill Shine's role at the White House; Trump and the #MeToo movement: Michelle Goldberg, The New York Times. The growing influence of progressive media outlets: Cenk Uygur, The Young Turks. Facebook and InfoWars: Oliver Darcy.(N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz President Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom; the Helsinki Summit; the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court: Mollie Hemingway, the Federalist; Gillian Turner; Juan Williams; David Bossie; Steve Hilton; Carley Shimkus. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes The debate over public monuments to the Confederacy; seaweed; 12-year-old composer Alma Deutscher. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
2018 Wimbledon Championships Ladies’ Final. 6 a.m. ESPN and 9:30 p.m. ESPN2
2018 FIFA World Cup Play-off for third place: Belgium versus England 7 a.m. Fox
Baseball The freeway series concludes with Angels visiting the Dodgers 4 p.m. Fox
MLS Soccer LA Galaxy visits New England Revolution 4:30 p.m. SPST
