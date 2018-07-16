Monday's TV highlights: 'Cultureshock: Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary' on A&E

TV HIGHLIGHTS
American Ninja Warrior Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila are the hosts, with cohost Kristine Leahy, as the competition reaches the Los Angeles City Finals. 8 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Danny Cole, Kostya Kimlat, Hakan Berg and John Hinton are the featured magicians. Alyson Hannigan hosts. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Bachelorette After a trip to the Bahamas, Becca visits the hometowns of Blake, Colton, Garrett and Jason in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
So You Think You Can Dance The “Academy” round concludes and the top 20 dancers are decided by judges Vanessa Hudgens, Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy. Cat Deeley is the host. 8 p.m. Fox
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings The unscripted series ends its season. 8 p.m. Freeform
Salvation Grace (Jennifer Finnigan) takes on a dangerous mission while the trust that Liam and Darius (Charlie Rowe, Santiago Cabrera) have for each other is tested. Jonathan Silverman, Finnigan’s husband, continues his guest role. Ian Anthony Dale and Jacqueline Byers also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Keegan-Michael Key is a guest in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
Dietland Her recent brush with fame gives Plum (Joy Nash) strange and unfamiliar feelings of euphoria, propelled by a newly discovered sense of purpose. Julianna Margulies, Adam Rothenberg, Robin Weigert and Tamara Tunie also star. 9 p.m. AMC
The Real Housewives of Orange County The unscripted series returns for a new season. 9 p.m. Bravo
Wedding Cake Championship The final three teams must make a first-anniversary celebration cake for Tara Lipinski and husband Todd Kapostasy in the season finale. 9 p.m. Food Network
Elementary John Noble continues his return engagement as Morland Holmes, who Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) believes is in danger. Lucy Liu, Aidan Quinn and Desmond Harrington also star. 10 p.m. CBS
POV The new episode “Lindy Lou, Juror Number Two” focuses on a woman’s continuing feelings of guilt over having been party to a death sentence. 10 p.m. KOCE
Southern Charm Savannah A new season of the unscripted series begins, picking up months after Lyle’s failed proposal to Catherine. 10 p.m. Bravo
Ridiculous Cakes The first of two new episodes celebrates the 30th anniversary of “Shark Week” with a 4-foot-tall cake. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
Cultureshock: Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary This new special documents creator Paul Feig’s series that depicted life among teenagers who were outsiders among their high school peers. Linda Cardellini, James Franco, Seth Rogen and Jason Segel (“How I Met Your Mother”) were among the cast members. 9 p.m. A&E
MOVIES
Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind Filmmaker Marina Zenovich examines the life, career and creative process of Robin Williams in this new documentary, much of it told through interviews with Williams himself. Billy Crystal, Pam Dawber, Whoopi Goldberg, Steve Martin, Eric Idle, David Letterman and the late performer’s son Zak Williams are also featured. 8 p.m. HBO
Insha’Allah Democracy Celebrated filmmaker Mohammed Ali Naqvi documents a presidential bid in Pakistan by a former holder of that office, Gen. Pervez Musharraf, who had been living in exile in Dubai to avoid being charged with treason. 9 p.m. Starz
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Rosanna Arquette and Carly Craig; singer Seal. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan J.K. Simmons (“Counterpart”); Liza Koshy. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sherri Shepherd. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show A countdown of the top food trends; turmeric; apple-cider vinegar. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Philanthropist Jean Case. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jamie Foxx; Taron Egerton; Zoey Deutch; Mark Normand. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kristin Chenoweth; Andrew Rannells; Emmanuelle Caplette. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2018 Home Run Derby MLB’s annual event, held this year at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. 5 p.m. ESPN
